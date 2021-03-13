For centuries, quarantines have been the key to stopping highly contagious diseases. But the novel coronavirus slipped in everywhere at once.

Saratoga County and Washington County workers were overwhelmed early on and unable to quickly contact everyone who was exposed, which meant that people who didn't know they were contagious were continuing to expose others.

Local timeline of a year of COVID Timeline: A year of COVID-19

In Washington County, schools had to close for days after a case because contact tracers needed time to reach every person who was exposed. People with exposures are quarantined for 14 days, which was generally not popular news.

In Saratoga County, workers became so overwhelmed that every school district was asked to do its own contact tracing and contact each exposed person after a case involving a student or staff member.

Warren County was one of the few counties that stayed on top of it. Workers stayed as late as necessary to contact everyone who needed to quarantine after anyone tested positive.

That policy was decided early on, to avoid the situation in which contact tracers couldn’t keep up with new cases, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

“We’re not leaving until everybody’s been called,” she said. “We don’t want to start into something where we’re already behind because that can quickly snowball.”

She also developed a method for breaking the bad news.

“It’s very hard to say, 'Hey, you’ve been exposed to COVID, you’re going to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.

Instead, callers asked them how they were feeling and how Warren County could help them through the next 14 days.

“I really think when you hit it from that angle and having that compassion, you’re buying in that you’re part of the team to help them get through quarantine," Jones said. "I think that had a lot to do with our success in controlling our cases as well.”

Workers delivered groceries, over-the-counter medicine and even chicken soup to people’s doorsteps. Their goal was to “develop a rapport” with each person who was sick, Jones said.

“If people didn’t sound good, we got them to the hospital so they could get a chest X-ray or get oxygen,” she added.

It has been a lot of work. Jones and Assistant Health Director Pat Belden said their husbands have taken over all household tasks, including getting the Jones’ son off to college.

The hardest part has been not knowing when it would end, Belden said.

“I always said it would be really nice to know — if you’re going to run a marathon, you kind of want to know where you are in the marathon,” she said.

Warren County also acknowledged every death that happened. Workers knew the names of every nursing home resident who was sick when multiple homes were struck at once, at the beginning of the pandemic, and grieved with the aides and nurses after each death.

In Saratoga County, deaths were not reported at times until days or weeks later. In Washington County, officials didn’t even know when many nursing home residents died.

But in Warren County, new Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber wrote a different quote every day for each individual death this year.

“When our community’s heart breaks, so do ours,” she said.

She also included information, compiled by county workers, on where people in grief could get help. She asked the community to support them as well.

“That’s part of crisis and crisis management,” she said. “People need to know (we) care and where do they get help,” she said.

Warren County officials also decided, in the first weeks of the pandemic, to hire a public relations specialist to write a daily report on everything related to the virus. The county was one of the first to offered detailed information and usually has more information than most counties. The county was one of the few to track and publicly report the number of nursing home residents who died in a hospital, for example. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been criticized for not giving out that data statewide.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore has credited the detailed report as helping to keep cases down, because residents understand how dangerous the caseload is at any given time and can adjust their plans accordingly. Seeber said giving the public that information was crucial.

“I think one of the most critical factors of responding to a pandemic, or any type of crisis, is to provide factual and accurate information,” she said.

A year of COVID-19 March 7: A pharmacist at the Queensbury CVS tests positive for COVID-19; health officials contact 400 patients to notify them.

A pharmacist at the Queensbury CVS tests positive for COVID-19; health officials contact 400 patients to notify them. March 11 : SUNY schools announce they will go virtual after spring break.

: SUNY schools announce they will go virtual after spring break. March 12 : All local nursing homes ban visitors.

: All local nursing homes ban visitors. March 16 : Albany Diocese cancels Mass until further notice.

: Albany Diocese cancels Mass until further notice. March 17 : Saratoga County Public Health announces the county has community spread of the virus.

: Saratoga County Public Health announces the county has community spread of the virus. March 20 : Non-essential businesses are ordered to close by March 22.

: Non-essential businesses are ordered to close by March 22. March 23 : First local death: Walter Robb, 92, who worked as an executive for General Electric Co. and was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, dies of COVID-19.

: First local death: Walter Robb, 92, who worked as an executive for General Electric Co. and was a philanthropist for Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne, dies of COVID-19. April 9 : An outbreak begins at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls; nine people die.

: An outbreak begins at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls; nine people die. April 12 : An outbreak starts at Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward; 11 people die over the course of six weeks. Shortly thereafter, an outbreak begins at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury as well; 20 die in that outbreak.

: An outbreak starts at Fort Hudson nursing home in Fort Edward; 11 people die over the course of six weeks. Shortly thereafter, an outbreak begins at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury as well; 20 die in that outbreak. April 12 : First Warren County resident, Donald Nieradka, 84, of North Creek, dies of coronavirus after being hospitalized since March 27. The only place he had been since the pandemic began was the grocery store.

: First Warren County resident, Donald Nieradka, 84, of North Creek, dies of coronavirus after being hospitalized since March 27. The only place he had been since the pandemic began was the grocery store. April 16 : New York state will stay closed until at least May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces.

: New York state will stay closed until at least May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. June 1 : Dentists and orthodontists are allowed to reopen.

: Dentists and orthodontists are allowed to reopen. June 3 : New York state begins to reopen: retail stores can let customers in and hair salons can give haircuts.

: New York state begins to reopen: retail stores can let customers in and hair salons can give haircuts. June 8 : All local nursing homes report their outbreaks are over.

: All local nursing homes report their outbreaks are over. June 17 : Capital Region BOCES says in-person special education classes are not possible over the summer due to the spacing requirements.

: Capital Region BOCES says in-person special education classes are not possible over the summer due to the spacing requirements. June 23 : Certain businesses, including amusement parks and movie theaters, are told they would not be allowed to open at the start of Phase 4 on July 1.

: Certain businesses, including amusement parks and movie theaters, are told they would not be allowed to open at the start of Phase 4 on July 1. July 3 : Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore calls out local “big box” retailers for not enforcing mask-wearing; most quickly add staff to entrances to ask customers to mask up.

: Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore calls out local “big box” retailers for not enforcing mask-wearing; most quickly add staff to entrances to ask customers to mask up. July 10 : Aviation Mall in Queensbury reopens.

: Aviation Mall in Queensbury reopens. July 14 : Nursing home visits are allowed again, briefly, before being canceled once more. No one was allowed to hug.

: Nursing home visits are allowed again, briefly, before being canceled once more. No one was allowed to hug. Aug. 5 : Dance studios reopen.

: Dance studios reopen. Aug. 7 : Cuomo announces schools can reopen for in-person school in the fall.

: Cuomo announces schools can reopen for in-person school in the fall. Aug 17 : Bowling alleys reopen.

: Bowling alleys reopen. Aug. 18 : Outbreak begins at Essex Center nursing home; 17 people die over the next seven weeks.

: Outbreak begins at Essex Center nursing home; 17 people die over the next seven weeks. Aug. 24 : Gyms reopen after each one is personally inspected by county health workers.

: Gyms reopen after each one is personally inspected by county health workers. Sept. 3 : SUNY Oneonta students are sent home for the rest of fall semester after nearly 300 students test positive in four days.

: SUNY Oneonta students are sent home for the rest of fall semester after nearly 300 students test positive in four days. Oct. 1 : Multiple schools close for a week after coronavirus cases, including Hadley-Luzerne High School after four students test positive in 24 hours, all Hudson Falls schools after a kindergartner tests positive, and Queensbury High School after a teacher and a student test positive. It is the beginning of rolling closures, from a day to two weeks, at districts throughout the region.

: Multiple schools close for a week after coronavirus cases, including Hadley-Luzerne High School after four students test positive in 24 hours, all Hudson Falls schools after a kindergartner tests positive, and Queensbury High School after a teacher and a student test positive. It is the beginning of rolling closures, from a day to two weeks, at districts throughout the region. Nov. 15 : Local sheriffs say they will not enforce Cuomo’s 10-person limit for house parties on Thanksgiving. A surge in cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s leads to many more deaths in the community in December and January.

: Local sheriffs say they will not enforce Cuomo’s 10-person limit for house parties on Thanksgiving. A surge in cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s leads to many more deaths in the community in December and January. Nov. 27 : Cuomo asks people to stop gathering in groups of any size.

: Cuomo asks people to stop gathering in groups of any size. Dec. 9 : Saratoga County’s contact tracers are overwhelmed, the health commissioner announces. Contact tracers were prioritizing contacts that were at most risk of severe illness or death, rather than notifying everyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

: Saratoga County’s contact tracers are overwhelmed, the health commissioner announces. Contact tracers were prioritizing contacts that were at most risk of severe illness or death, rather than notifying everyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. Dec. 11 : The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital nearly triples in one week.

: The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus at Glens Falls Hospital nearly triples in one week. Dec. 11 : Five school districts go virtual until Christmas vacation.

: Five school districts go virtual until Christmas vacation. Dec. 14 : A fifth school district goes virtual.

: A fifth school district goes virtual. Dec. 20 : Four more schools go virtual.

: Four more schools go virtual. Dec. 21 : Glens Falls Hospital has 25 coronavirus patients, twice as many as the summer peak and 15 more patients than it had on Dec. 11.

: Glens Falls Hospital has 25 coronavirus patients, twice as many as the summer peak and 15 more patients than it had on Dec. 11. Dec. 22 : Local hospitals cancel elective surgeries due to the surge in coronavirus patients.

: Local hospitals cancel elective surgeries due to the surge in coronavirus patients. Dec. 28 : Glens Falls City School District announces all classes will be virtual for at least two weeks after a house party at a teacher’s home led to multiple COVID cases. Students began returning to in-person classes on Jan. 19.

: Glens Falls City School District announces all classes will be virtual for at least two weeks after a house party at a teacher’s home led to multiple COVID cases. Students began returning to in-person classes on Jan. 19. Dec. 29 : Washington County reports its first coronavirus death since the spring.

: Washington County reports its first coronavirus death since the spring. Dec. 30 : An outbreak begins at Warren Center nursing home in Queensbury. Eight people die. Shortly thereafter, in a second outbreak at Glens Falls Center, 11 people die.

: An outbreak begins at Warren Center nursing home in Queensbury. Eight people die. Shortly thereafter, in a second outbreak at Glens Falls Center, 11 people die. Jan. 1 : Warren County hospitalizations double in one day.

: Warren County hospitalizations double in one day. Jan. 2 : Fort Hudson nursing home residents are vaccinated. Over the next two weeks, all local nursing homes receive the vaccine, but in most cases fewer than half the workers agree to get vaccinated.

: Fort Hudson nursing home residents are vaccinated. Over the next two weeks, all local nursing homes receive the vaccine, but in most cases fewer than half the workers agree to get vaccinated. Jan. 7 : Fort Hudson nursing home fights off a second COVID outbreak with zero deaths, using an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to treat residents as soon as they catch the virus.

: Fort Hudson nursing home fights off a second COVID outbreak with zero deaths, using an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to treat residents as soon as they catch the virus. Jan. 12 : Glens Falls Hospital opens an unused floor for coronavirus patients and had 40 COVID-positive patients.

: Glens Falls Hospital opens an unused floor for coronavirus patients and had 40 COVID-positive patients. Jan. 20 : Warren County announces the 11th person in 12 days to die of coronavirus.

: Warren County announces the 11th person in 12 days to die of coronavirus. Jan 21 : An outbreak begins at Slate Valley nursing home, where 11 people eventually die, and Washington Center nursing home, where nine people die. All but one were not vaccinated.

: An outbreak begins at Slate Valley nursing home, where 11 people eventually die, and Washington Center nursing home, where nine people die. All but one were not vaccinated. Feb. 5 : Higher-risk youth sports are allowed to begin in Warren and Saratoga counties; Washington County on Feb. 11 allows the sports as well.

: Higher-risk youth sports are allowed to begin in Warren and Saratoga counties; Washington County on Feb. 11 allows the sports as well. Feb. 17 : Amusement parks, arcades, and indoor entertainment, like the escape rooms at Aviation Mall, can open this spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. Indoor entertainment can open on March 26 at 25% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can open April 9 at 33% capacity.

: Amusement parks, arcades, and indoor entertainment, like the escape rooms at Aviation Mall, can open this spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. Indoor entertainment can open on March 26 at 25% capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can open April 9 at 33% capacity. March 2 : After weeks of getting only 100 vaccine doses at a time, Warren County receives news of its first large shipment, with 1,170 doses on the way for residents age 65 and older.

: After weeks of getting only 100 vaccine doses at a time, Warren County receives news of its first large shipment, with 1,170 doses on the way for residents age 65 and older. March 3: Entertainment venues, such as theaters, can open at 33% occupancy on April 2, Cuomo announces.

