For centuries, quarantines have been the key to stopping highly contagious diseases. But the novel coronavirus slipped in everywhere at once.
Saratoga County and Washington County workers were overwhelmed early on and unable to quickly contact everyone who was exposed, which meant that people who didn't know they were contagious were continuing to expose others.
In Washington County, schools had to close for days after a case because contact tracers needed time to reach every person who was exposed. People with exposures are quarantined for 14 days, which was generally not popular news.
In Saratoga County, workers became so overwhelmed that every school district was asked to do its own contact tracing and contact each exposed person after a case involving a student or staff member.
Warren County was one of the few counties that stayed on top of it. Workers stayed as late as necessary to contact everyone who needed to quarantine after anyone tested positive.
That policy was decided early on, to avoid the situation in which contact tracers couldn’t keep up with new cases, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
“We’re not leaving until everybody’s been called,” she said. “We don’t want to start into something where we’re already behind because that can quickly snowball.”
She also developed a method for breaking the bad news.
“It’s very hard to say, 'Hey, you’ve been exposed to COVID, you’re going to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.
Instead, callers asked them how they were feeling and how Warren County could help them through the next 14 days.
“I really think when you hit it from that angle and having that compassion, you’re buying in that you’re part of the team to help them get through quarantine," Jones said. "I think that had a lot to do with our success in controlling our cases as well.”
Workers delivered groceries, over-the-counter medicine and even chicken soup to people’s doorsteps. Their goal was to “develop a rapport” with each person who was sick, Jones said.
“If people didn’t sound good, we got them to the hospital so they could get a chest X-ray or get oxygen,” she added.
It has been a lot of work. Jones and Assistant Health Director Pat Belden said their husbands have taken over all household tasks, including getting the Jones’ son off to college.
The hardest part has been not knowing when it would end, Belden said.
“I always said it would be really nice to know — if you’re going to run a marathon, you kind of want to know where you are in the marathon,” she said.
Warren County also acknowledged every death that happened. Workers knew the names of every nursing home resident who was sick when multiple homes were struck at once, at the beginning of the pandemic, and grieved with the aides and nurses after each death.
In Saratoga County, deaths were not reported at times until days or weeks later. In Washington County, officials didn’t even know when many nursing home residents died.
But in Warren County, new Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber wrote a different quote every day for each individual death this year.
“When our community’s heart breaks, so do ours,” she said.
She also included information, compiled by county workers, on where people in grief could get help. She asked the community to support them as well.
“That’s part of crisis and crisis management,” she said. “People need to know (we) care and where do they get help,” she said.
Warren County officials also decided, in the first weeks of the pandemic, to hire a public relations specialist to write a daily report on everything related to the virus. The county was one of the first to offered detailed information and usually has more information than most counties. The county was one of the few to track and publicly report the number of nursing home residents who died in a hospital, for example. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been criticized for not giving out that data statewide.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore has credited the detailed report as helping to keep cases down, because residents understand how dangerous the caseload is at any given time and can adjust their plans accordingly. Seeber said giving the public that information was crucial.
“I think one of the most critical factors of responding to a pandemic, or any type of crisis, is to provide factual and accurate information,” she said.