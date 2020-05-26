As building resumes in region, Stefanik hears about shutdown's toll on industry

In addition, she supports giving businesses more flexibility in deciding how to allocate the funds instead of the current requirement that 75% be used for payroll and 25% for other expenses.

Stefanik voted no on the most recent legislative aid relief package. Among the reasons was the extension of unemployment insurance until the end of the year.

Stefanik said she believes that is too long and there needs to be incentives to return to work.

Work in the Wilton subdivision restarted last week. Belmonte said it is difficult to ramp back up after a shutdown.

“People have been acclimated to collecting the unemployment or they have settled into life in a different way and you’ve got to get them ramped up and back,” he said.

Brown also suggested that the Paycheck Protection Program be extended to cover professional associations. She is a member of the COVID-19 task force for the Capital Region Builders and Remodelers Association, which has had to lay off one of its two employees because of this crisis.

Stefanik said she supports expanding the PPP to cover associations and chambers of commerce.

Different standards?