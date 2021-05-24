Artworks sought for gallery show in North Country Arts' new Shirt Factory space

GLENS FALLS — Artists are being asked by North Country Arts to submit works for a live exhibition, opening June 12, in the main Shirt Factory gallery on Lawrence Street.

An opening reception for the show, called "The Artists View," will run from 5 to p.m. June 12 and the show will stay up through Aug. 14.

Artists may submit two ready-to-present pieces in any medium for a single $20 fee. Submitted works will also appear for free in the simultaneous virtual show on the North Country Arts website. Opportunities to present additional work may be available; the organization will contact participants before June 11 with details.

Drop-off will take place at the gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Interested artists can find registration forms on the NCA website, northcountryarts.org.

North Country Arts move to the larger and more conspicuous space of the main gallery will bring considerable prestige and outside attention to the organization and the work of the region’s artists.