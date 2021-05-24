 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artworks sought for gallery show in North Country Arts' new Shirt Factory space
0 comments

Artworks sought for gallery show in North Country Arts' new Shirt Factory space

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Art on the move

Shoppers browse the offerings in 2017 in the North Country Arts gallery during the 2017 Shirt Factory Holiday Open House. The organization is moving its shows into the Shirt Factory's larger main gallery and is kicking off a show June 12.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Artists are being asked by North Country Arts to submit works for a live exhibition, opening June 12, in the main Shirt Factory gallery on Lawrence Street.

An opening reception for the show, called "The Artists View," will run from 5 to p.m. June 12 and the show will stay up through Aug. 14.

Artists may submit two ready-to-present pieces in any medium for a single $20 fee. Submitted works will also appear for free in the simultaneous virtual show on the North Country Arts website. Opportunities to present additional work may be available; the organization will contact participants before June 11 with details.

Drop-off will take place at the gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. Interested artists can find registration forms on the NCA website, northcountryarts.org.

North Country Arts move to the larger and more conspicuous space of the main gallery will bring considerable prestige and outside attention to the organization and the work of the region’s artists.

The move will also provide exciting new opportunities. This new gallery offers the organization a much larger space than it previously had in the Shirt Factory. It is effectively two galleries in one, and North Country Arts will soon announce plans to offer solo shows to invited member artists in the smaller gallery space.

The Shirt Factory and North Country Arts follow all standard COVID protocols. Masks and social distancing are compulsory.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ shooting a 'targeted attack'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jacy Good shares story about crash that killed parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News