QUEENSBURY — For nearly 35 years, Led Zeppelin pioneers Jimmy Page and Robert Plant have literally been looking down at thousands of Queensbury High School students as they walk down a hall in the west wing of the school.
And thanks to a gutsy Zeppelin-loving painter, not even a recent $40 million renovation project could cover up their gaze.
A graphite pencil drawing of the iconic rockers by 1985 graduate Jim Stewart — drawn right on the at-the-time-light-yellow cinderblock walls — has remained high on a wall for more than three decades, even though most current students and younger faculty members have no idea who they are.
“Our French teacher, Vicky Fenichel, asked me, ‘Is that you? We heard you were in a band,’” a laughing Queensbury High School Principal Damian Switzer said while standing in front of the drawing on Sept. 12.
And she was serious, as she playfully confessed with a grin minutes later when Switzer and a reporter popped into her room.
Switzer was once in a band, by the way — but it wasn’t Zeppelin.
When students in a study hall were asked if they noticed that the funky, oddly placed drawing survived the renovation when no other artwork did on the now whitewashed walls, senior Allie Basila said she actually did.
“I was thinking, oh, they didn’t paint over it,” she said smiling, although quickly admitting not knowing who they were.
When told the duo were ‘70s rock gods from the band Led Zeppelin who penned “Stairway to Heaven,” a switch was flipped in fellow senior Lauren Silaika, who nodded her head saying, “I’ve heard of them.”
Worth preserving
The drawing isn’t quite how it was when Stewart drew it over his locker in 1985, which explains its puzzling placement three-quarters of the way up the otherwise white wall.
A graffiti artist years ago added a mustache to Jimmy Page — and a less visible one on Robert Plant. There are also some scribbled letters toward the bottom of the unsigned work that looks like it might say “PETA.”
Stewart’s now 76-year-old former art teacher, Paul Chapman, who allowed the drawing to be done as an art project, fumed about the alterations when shown a picture of its current state.
“That’s just a defacement and it’s B.S.,” he said, wondering out loud in a recent memory-lane phone chat about why people feel the need to wreck art. “I challenge Jim to see if he can match that yellow color and go over it.”
But how, when a decision was made to do away with all painted art on walls in favor of hanging black-and-white student photographs and paintings, how did the improbable pencil drawing survive — again?
Well, you can thank a hard-rock-loving painter, or at least two actually.
“On the first coat, I kind of did it as a joke,” said painter Mike Poitras, from Quality Painters out of Stillwater, of his decision to carefully paint around the drawing and see what would happen. “But then I was going to make them tell me to paint over it.”
Switzer said faculty, and even the architect of the huge renovation project, went along with it.
“There’s a lot of staff members who are closet Led Zeppelin fans, and we were like, ‘I hope they leave that,’” said Switzer, who had no idea when it was drawn or by whom.
But architect Cheryl La Duc-Buchanon of CSArch of Albany said the decision to let it remain wasn’t quite so cut and dried, in part because a decision had been made to paint over all murals and replace them primarily with huge, trendy black and white photographs of students at work.
And to say she’s a fan of the drawing is an understatement.
“I looked at it and was like, heavens, it’s stunningly beautiful,” she said, before going on at length about how great it was to work in a school that valued the arts so much. “Music and arts there are just as important as STEP (science and technology preparation), and it’s refreshing.”
District officials, she said, went back and forth on the issue but ultimately decided to let it stay.
Superintendent Douglas Huntley was also in on the approval at the end, though Switzer said he might have been shaking his head a little while making the exception for two pencil-drawn 70-plus-year-old rockers.
Huntley, in a later interview, said he did roll his eyes a bit, but said he’s happy it stayed.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “And it’s a talking point for students,” he said.
Huntley also stressed that he loves the new black-and-white photos and paintings throughout the school that have replaced murals, and he praised graduate Drew Crawford and current senior Sarah Bramlage for spearheading the change. He said they represent “student’s interpretation of the school’s mission statement and core values.”
“The outcome was incredible,” Huntley said.
But Poitras, the painter who saved Page and Plant, said he’s happy he didn’t just roll white paint over them and took a stand.
“I feel really good about it,” said Poitras, who after a long pause and an “oh, that’s a tough one,” said “Dazed and Confused” is probably his favorite Led Zeppelin tune.
He unassumedly declined to have his picture taken with Page and Plant, but it was clear by his smirky smile he was pretty proud of his decision to help preserve it.
But he wasn’t the first painter to save it.
Jeff Tackett, a schoolmate and friend of Stewart, was on the summer work crew at the school the year after Stewart graduated and was told to paint the walls of the school.
“No way was I going to paint over that and I told my boss, Don Collette, and he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll just leave it,’” he said.
Tackett was surprised and psyched to hear it survived this latest renovation, calling Stewart “unbelievably talented.”
They wanted it to stay
While students and younger teachers might be indifferent about Plant’s and Page’s three-decade gaze from above, longtime teachers smiled and eagerly chatted about the drawing’s longevity.
History teacher Jeff Kain was particularly enthusiastic.
“It survived because of its greatness,” he said. “It’s Page and Plant; you can’t paint over history.”
Spanish teacher Sue Sanchez gave a reporter a that’s-a-silly-question look when asked whether she’s happy it remained.
And Pat Smith, a 27-year chemistry-biology teacher, said he always thought about bringing in some wood from home to make a frame for it, but just never did. He said a lot of the teachers have “all kind of protected it.”
But art teacher Heather Palmer has some mixed feelings about it. Don’t get her wrong, she loves Stewart’s work and loves the story that it somehow survives every renovation and paint job. Art teachers even added a clear coat to keep it intact, so she stressed that they like it too.
But as an artist who fostered countless murals by students on walls for years, including a huge underwater mermaid scene by Joyce Chen that took four months to complete, it’s a little tough to comprehend.
“It’s the oddest thing ever,” she said with a laugh. “Besides that, every single thing in the building has been painted over. They blew out the front of the building, they transformed the building and this is the biggest thing everybody is talking about.”
A happy artist
Stewart said his brother Dan, also a Queensbury grad, was the first to tell him the drawing survived another renovation and painting and said it “blew my mind.” Dan found out from a photo shared by another former classmate, Matt Caimano, who has two seniors at the school.
Caimano said he was shocked when he saw it survived this huge renovation.
“I turned the corner and saw it and let out a ‘holy (expletive)’ and just started laughing. When I say every square inch of that school is new, I’m not exaggerating. Yet those half dozen bricks haven’t seen a paintbrush since at least 1985 and I’m dumbfounded by that,” he said.
The artist was equally surprised.
“It’s a trip. It’s mind-boggling,” said the 52-year-old Stewart, who now lives in Glens Falls. “I always planned on going back to finish it and never did.”
Stewart explained that he drew Page and Plant above his long-removed locker as an art project for Chapman. The idea was spawned in part because another student, Chris Decker, had done a similar wall drawing. Decker was named “class artist,” Stewart said, adding that his work got painted over, though.
“Mine didn’t,” he said with a savoring tone in his voice.
But in the next breath, Stewart was talking about how “crude” the drawing was and said he’s a lot better artist now. He was known in school for painting intricate album covers on the back of students’ denim jackets, and he said he’s back doing that again, having just completed two featuring Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and Led Zeppelin.
On Sept. 19, he stepped back into the school for the first time in three decades to be photographed next to his work. He also signed it and attempted to clean up the graffiti a little.
“God, I just want to touch it up so bad right now,” he said. “Holy cow, someone tried to put a mustache on Robert Plant too!”
Asked if he was allowed, whether he’d like to touch up the drawing and remove the mustaches, he excitedly said “definitely.”
“I wouldn’t mind adding the other two (Zeppelin members), but that’s probably a lot to ask,” he said, with boyish enthusiasm.
