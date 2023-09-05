The Arts District of Glens Falls announces a call to artists to design art for a public bench in Glens Falls.

According to the Arts District website, the group seeks an artist to paint on a public bench in Glens Falls, part of the Arts District of Glens Falls. The artist will receive a stipend of $750 to purchase supplies and complete the project.

An artist will be chosen based off of a preliminary sketch and resume of previous work. Once selected the artist will then be asked to provide a more detailed rendering and design within the outlined budget proposed.

Artist will be responsible to provide all their materials required, including paint, and bench prep materials/labor to complete their design. Transportation is an artist expense.

Launched in 2015, the Arts District was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls with a goal of downtown beautification.