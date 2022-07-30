Arts District murals, DRI project on Planning Board agenda Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board has a full agenda for its upcoming meeting on Tuesday night.

The city's Arts District has three murals for review for the buildings located at 20 Warren St., 103 Warren St., and 144 Glen St.

Chad Rabinovitz, member of the Arts District, said one of the murals is undergoing revisions, but he indicated that this was only to make the artwork fit the Adirondack theme.

"The initial one was simply the artist's submission," he said. "We responded and said some of those animals don't exist in Glens Falls. We want to try to at least have wildlife that represented our community."

Local artist Hannah Williams would paint a mural of a bear in a nature scene on the building at 20 Warren St. Jesse Melanson, an artist from Louisiana, is set to paint a mural featuring hot air balloons on the building at 144 Glen St.

Toni Ardizzone, an artist from Texas, will be painting the wildlife mural currently undergoing revisions on the building at 103 Warren St.

Rabinovitz said the three artists are incredibly talented and will produce great murals.

"We're at the point where we are just waiting on final approval so we can execute," he said.

If the murals are approved by the Planning Board on Tuesday, Rabinovitz said that the plan is to have people getting things ready to go for the murals in about a month's time.

Downtown redevelopment

The Spring City Development Group's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are once again up for a site plan review. Last month, the board indicated that more information needed to be added to the drawings before proceeding further.

Libby Coreno, general counsel at Bonacio Construction, said there have been no changes to the project since last month’s Planning Board meeting.

She said that this month’s submission serves as a “supplementation” to the previously submitted drawings that were reviewed at the previous meeting.

“This was shoring up a lighting plan, garbage removal. Some of the things that we needed to pin down based upon the Zoning Board’s determination around first-floor residential,” Coreno said.

The city's Zoning Board of Appeals approved the zoning variance for commercial use of the first floor of the building planned for the corner of South and Elm streets.

The variance allows for 4,166 square feet of apartments on the ground floor instead of commercial space.

Coreno said the variance that was approved at the zoning board's meeting on July 18 was the right decision, both economically and land-use wise for such a large site.

"It keeps the commercial at the South Street corridor, and as it steps back down on Elm (Street) towards Pine (Street), like most urban development, it begins to step towards residential," she said

Coreno said her experience working with the Planning Board throughout this process has been a good one.

She said that the board members ask the right questions: about traffic flow, pedestrian access and scale of the project.

She anticipates a "substantive" conversation at Tuesday's meeting.

"I find them to be involved and privy in asking the right kinds of questions," Coreno said.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall and will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.