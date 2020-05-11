Arts council setting up relief fund for artists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, in reaction to cancellations of numerous art exhibitions, programs and events, is setting up an artist relief fund.

With help from the local community, the council will provide financial support for artists located in Warren or Washington counties who have experienced lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All artists, working in a variety of mediums, provide value to the community and are eligible.

Artists living in the two local counties who have lost work because of COVID-19 closures can apply for funding up to $1,000.

The application deadline has been extended to Friday; LARAC will continue to keep the application open after May 15 and artists can continue to apply for funding in additional rounds of funding until New York reopens.

To donate to the fund or to set up a fundraising opportunity, visit LARAC’s website, email the staff or contact LARAC at 518-798-1144 x3.

