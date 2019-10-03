CAMBRIDGE — It’s a thrilling display of nearly 600 pieces of art hanging in a post-Civil War post-and-beam barn nestled behind an elegant old mansion that’s fronted by a curving stone entryway along Route 372.
In splashes of burnt umber, cobalt, crimson, sepia and eggshell, 47 of the region’s artists are exhibiting stunningly unique creations — from hand-carved pottery, burnt-edge large sepia photos, oils and more oils, abstracts painted on Venetian plaster, gouache, sculptures and even delicately painted eggshells — as part of the 18th annual Landscapes for Landsake celebration of the region’s agricultural heritage and landscapes.
There are 18 new artists participating in the three-day event, always held on Columbus Day weekend at Maple Ridge, an historic estate just west of Cambridge. Additionally, several of this year’s featured artists, like Harry Orlyk, Leslie Parke, Virginia McNeice, Leslie Peck and George Van Hook, have been with the exhibition for many years and some since Dave Horn, Agricultural Stewardship Association board chairman, came up with the fundraising idea nearly two decades ago.
“It’s still so exciting, every year,” said Horn on Wednesday night, taking a break from hanging lights in the barn. “It’s like a Broadway show. When the lights go on, it’s still awesome.”
On Wednesday, a crew of staff and volunteers were hanging paintings, adjusting lighting, planning, organizing and moving pieces to best complement each other to be ready for advance invitation tours early next week.
“All told, we hang about 500 pieces and we have 650,” said ASA Executive Director Teri Ptacek. “As we sell them, we replace them. … It’s really amazing.
“And Virginia McNeice, who is probably one of the most beloved local artists, she passed away this year,” Ptacek continued. “And so we are honoring her. ... It’s really fabulous when it’s all finished.”
Along with several others, Ptacek was busy running wires that will eventually hold the artworks for next week’s show.
“We have so many volunteers here,” she said, adding that it takes about 1,000 volunteer hours for ASA’s biggest fundraiser.
It all starts in the spring when ASA’s Katie Jilek puts out a call for submissions. And then there are the visits with artists at their galleries and the long, decision-making process, eventually made by an unnamed jury.
Last week, volunteers began painting walls, and the show’s curator, Leah McCloskey, began unpacking all 650 pieces before starting the arduous task of developing the complicated layout for all the show’s works.
This week, after McCloskey took a picture of each planned layout, staff and volunteers began hanging the works along the entire inside walls of the second floor of the barn and in an additional rear gallery on the barn’s first floor.
Organizing so many pieces may seem daunting to some, but McCloskey revels in the task, able to discuss the work of each artist in great detail as if she knows their work intimately.
“Harry Orlyk, he drives around in a big white van and he’ll park. He paints from the front seat,” she said, pointing to the vibrantly lush landscapes of the Salem artist. “He’s been doing this for years. He’s pro-style. He raised his family here. He goes out every single day and paints.”
And with a stop at each artist’s display of four or five pieces, McCloskey shares fascinating details about the artist’s technique.
According to Horn, this is the largest art-buying venue in the region and certainly the participating artists’ biggest show of the year, with ASA splitting the sales with each artist 50/50.
Last year’s show brought in a total of $96,000 in sales, and this year they are hoping for $100,000, Horn said, adding that it is a huge increase from the first Landscapes for Landsake’s $5,000 sales total 18 years ago.
Horn, a retired local veterinarian who is currently an agriculture industry and cattle veterinary consultant, raises beef cows and pheasants on a 220-acre farm with his wife, Margaret, who has pottery pieces in the show.
The Horns’ land was protected from development with a donated conservation easement, and this is his third time on the ASA board.
Coming full circle, he was also serving as ASA chairman 18 years ago when the board was looking for a fundraiser.
“We wondered if we could get local artists to do some landscapes,” Horn said.
He asked Larry Scanzo if they could use his barn, the same barn the show has been in ever since, and that was the start of it.
“That Friday night, we had 10 people in Larry’s house for a preview dinner,” Horn said. “We were tickled.”
Since then, Horn said he has seen the numbers of attendees and sales grow.
“I remember $50,000, $60,000, $85,000, and last year was $96,000 in artworks sold,” he said. “This year we are hoping for $100,000.”
On Oct. 11, there will be a preview party and then the show opens to the public on Oct. 12.
“We have an opening reception from 12 until 5 p.m. and there are all these local cheeses, sausage, apples, all sorts of things from local farms,” said Ptacek. “The reception is $10, but on Sunday and Monday we don’t have a reception, but the gallery is opened and it’s free.”
