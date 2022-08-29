Artists sought for second wave of painted electrical boxes in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The Arts District of Glens Falls is seeking a second round of artists to create public art on three more electrical boxes downtown.

Art proposals must include all sides of the electrical box, and final box assignments will be determined by the ADGF Public Art Committee.

Proposals must include the artist’s signature on the proposal as it would appear on the actual electrical box, according to a news release.

Interested artists must mail or deliver their proposals to World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM), Attn: Bethanie Lawrence - ADGF, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or send an email to: director@worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Deadline is Sept. 21 by 4 p.m.

What is needed:

Artist’s resume with contact information

List of public art experience along with photos of public art the artist has completed

Up to 20 photos of the artist's work — does not have to be public art (at least 1,000 px by 1,000 px; larger is acceptable)

Sketch(es) of artist's public art concept(s) for the electrical box

The artists will awarded on Oct. 3, and painting must be completed by Oct. 31. Artists will receive $750, half before completion and the other half when complete.

The Arts District, launched in 2015, is a group of 14 organizations working with the city of Glens Falls on a public arts trail as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Launched in 2015, the Arts District of Glens Falls was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls to build a connection between member organizations, attract tourists and residents to arts and culture offerings throughout the city, and engage in public art.

For questions, contact Bethanie Lawrence: director@worldchildrensmuseum.org or 518-793-2773, ext. 305.

Examples of previously completed electrical box art in the Arts District can be found on the district's website: https://www.artsdistrictgf.com/public-art.