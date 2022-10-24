Artists continue to brighten up downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Three more electrical box murals have been completed as part of the Arts District of Glens Falls’ efforts to bring more public art to the city. Seven electrical boxes were painted in October 2021, and three new boxes were finished over the weekend.

Artist Robert Harriman painted a robot on an electrical box at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street. Artist Miranda Kent painted fruit on an electrical box outside the Juicin’ Jar on Exchange Street. And artist Kacie Cotter-Sacala painted birds on an electrical box at the corner of Warren Street and Oakland Avenue.

In August, Arts District officials started seeking a second round of artists to create public art on three more electrical boxes downtown.

“The selection committee was overwhelmed by the beautiful artistry of the submissions we received,” said project coordinator Bethanie Muska Lawrence, executive director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum. “We had so many wonderful ideas presented to us, and we were sorry not to be able to give all of the artists the opportunity to paint an electrical box.”

The electrical box murals are funded by the Touba Family Foundation. Established in 2014, the Arts District of Glens Falls is an informal coalition created by 14 nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Glens Falls.