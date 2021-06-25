Art returns to Glens Falls City Hall as pandemic retreats another step

GLENS FALLS — With summer and the retreat of COVID-19, artworks have returned to the walls of City Hall, in the second floor gallery overseen by North Country Arts.

A collection of paintings by Keri Dudek of Saratoga Springs is the gallery’s first show of this new season.

Amy Collins, the city’s director of tourism and development, said Friday as she exited her office how much she had missed having artworks on display in the second floor space.

Mayor Dan Hall, whose office is also on the floor, expressed satisfaction at this further return to normalcy.

“I’m excited to see a lot of galleries in the area going back to having exhibits and holding receptions,” said the artist, Dudek. “It’s good for the artists and the community.”

In January, Dudek was furloughed from her job as an educator at the Hyde Collection Art Museum, which has given her time to “kind of look at what I want to do with my painting,” she said.

The mother of three elementary- and middle-school age children, Dudek switched from oils to watercolors years ago, because they’re less toxic and easier to clean up.

“I have to paint at the kitchen table,” she said. “It’s easier for my lifestyle.”