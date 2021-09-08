Art from fallen Wilton soldier displayed at Wesley Health Care Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He just donated them to me because he loved what I was doing to keep Abby’s legacy alive. That meant a lot to me,” she said.

Jenks said Abby had been drawing since she was 8 years old. Jenkins said her daughter drew anything — birds and other animals, skulls, babies. She also drew military-themed work.

Jenks said the work showed the light and the dark, the good and the bad.

“She had a good balance in life,” she said.

She regrets that she did not sit down with Abby when she was alive to learn more about her artwork.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit is only open to Wesley residents and their visitors. However, a virtual exhibit of the pieces will be featured at the Wesley Health Care Center website at tinyurl.com/v5bhxdkw.

Jenks said this exhibit will be a lasting legacy and hoped that it would help other people who may be grieving the loss of a child or other loved one.

“It’s channeling our grief through such things as this,” she said.

Brian Nealon, CEO of the Wesley Community, said the center is thrilled to honor Jenks’ legacy with this exhibit.

“The arts are a fantastic way to connect with the senior population and we look forward to sharing Abigail’s creative talents with the residents and staff who visit our gallery, as well as those who view the artwork virtually on our website,” he said in a news release.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

