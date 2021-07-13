Art and craft fair coming to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George

Craftproducers has garnered a reputation for putting on high-quality art and craft shows over the years.

Every artist is selected by a jury to ensure the quality of the exhibitions.

“No trinkets or tchotchkes, just honest, handcrafted excellence,” Cianciola said. “No imports either. You will meet the actual artist at our shows.”

Gina Mintzer, executive director the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the fact that event organizers would relocate to Lake George after decades in Vermont speaks volumes to the region’s growing popularity.

“We’re really excited about this art and craft show because this event producer has been so successful,” she said. “He has a formula for really good vendors that I think will serve our community well.”

The Lake George Art & Craft Festival will take place at the Charles R. Wood Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. Adult admission is $7 for the entire weekend.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit: craftproducers.com.

