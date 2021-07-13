Art and craft fair coming to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A new craft fair will be coming to Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park later this month.
Craftproducers, which has hosted a series of high-quality art and craft shows throughout New England for more than 40 years, will host the Lake George Art & Craft Festival between July 30 and Aug. 1.
The show, which will feature more than 100 hand-picked artists, artisans and specialty food makers from across the region, began 42 years ago as the Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival ago in Manchester, Vermont. The festival was relocated to Bennington, Vermont, in 2013 and has now found a new home in Lake George.
“Lake George enjoys the large population of the Capital area who appreciate craftwork, and the influx of tourists should guarantee a solid turnout of craft aficionados to support the exhibits,” Tim Cianciola, the festival’s organizer, said in a statement.
“We’re psyched!” he added.
The festival will include wine producer and distillers from across New York, as well as a variety of food options, including wood-fired pizza, burgers, smoothies and Jamaican jerk chicken, among other options. Adirondack Brewery will also be serving a selection of beer from its handcrafted menu.
Live music will be played throughout the day, according to a news release.
Craftproducers has garnered a reputation for putting on high-quality art and craft shows over the years.
Every artist is selected by a jury to ensure the quality of the exhibitions.
“No trinkets or tchotchkes, just honest, handcrafted excellence,” Cianciola said. “No imports either. You will meet the actual artist at our shows.”
Gina Mintzer, executive director the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the fact that event organizers would relocate to Lake George after decades in Vermont speaks volumes to the region’s growing popularity.
“We’re really excited about this art and craft show because this event producer has been so successful,” she said. “He has a formula for really good vendors that I think will serve our community well.”
The Lake George Art & Craft Festival will take place at the Charles R. Wood Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. Adult admission is $7 for the entire weekend.
The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, visit: craftproducers.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.