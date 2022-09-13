Arsonist sentenced for fire that destroyed downtown Greenwich building

FORT EDWARD — John Fox, who admitted setting fire to a downtown Greenwich building in February, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan also ordered Fox to pay $500 in restitution.

Fox, 49, was indicted in March on multiple felony counts of second-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief for the Feb. 6 blaze that destroyed the Wilmarth Building, a local landmark.

The fire displaced seven residents and five businesses.

Fox was also indicted on one count of second-degree assault for injuring a guard at the Washington County Jail after his arrest. In August, Fox took a plea deal admitting to one count of second-degree arson.

A pre-sentencing investigation recommended a sentence range of 8 to 18 years.

First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, handling the case for Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan, asked for the full 18 years plus five years of post-release supervision.

Fox was a drug abuser who had been kicked out of two other temporary living arrangements, Morris said. He was taken in the day before the fire by a cousin who had recently moved into the Wilmarth Building, but Fox became belligerent when she told him he had to behave himself.

Fox admitted to buying candles and isopropyl alcohol that he used to start the fire, Morris said.

Although no one died or was injured in the blaze, it was only by chance that one of the tenants, a woman with dementia, was kept from going back into her apartment, Morris said. The building was not only an important part of the community, “the building had its own community life,” he said. “John Fox killed that life.”

The building and its contents had an estimated replacement cost of nearly $4 million, “at the highest end this court has ever seen,” Morris said.

After the fire, the community banded together to care for the victims and raise money for them.

“The community paid John Fox’s debt,” Morris said. “The only thing we have to take from him is time.”

Public Defender Dustin Bruhn, representing Fox, said Fox had stopped abusing alcohol but turned to marijuana and nitrous oxide. Before the fire, he was inhaling as many as 500 nitrous oxide canisters a day, was behaviorally disturbed, and was seriously sleep deprived.

Fox told police that he had set the fire “to wash Satan out,” Bruhn said.

“Mr. Fox recognizes he’s committed a serious crime, but it was a crime against property, not a crime against people,” Bruhn said. “He never intended to harm another person.”

Bruhn asked for a sentence of eight years.

Fox made a brief statement, recognizing “the crime I committed” and apologizing to the people who were harmed.

“I accept full guilt,” he said.

McKeighan pointed out that Fox had made contradictory statements before about his involvement with the fire.

“Is what you said today true and accurate?” McKeighan asked.

“Yes,” Fox said.

Samantha Cross, Teresa Carlson and Judith Klingebiel made victim’s statements in court.

Cross spoke of the obstacles she overcame before she finally got her apartment in the Wilmarth Building. She said she kept going because of her cat, but the cat died in the blaze.

“John Fox didn’t just light my house on fire, he killed my only reason to live,” Cross said.

Teresa Carlson, who had an apartment on the third floor, wept as she described losing “all my personal things and my cat Sassy.” Sassy hid when the smoke alarms went off and Carlson couldn’t catch her.

On her way downstairs, Carlson encountered the tenant with dementia. The woman had panicked and was trying to return to her apartment. Carlson pulled her downstairs.

“We had five minutes to get out of the building,” Carlson said. “If I’d taken a shower that morning, I wouldn’t be here.”

Carlson said she still can’t sleep at night and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

“I’ll never forgive him,” she said.

Klingebiel, an accountant, had her office in the building. She lost all her office equipment and her clients’ paper records. Some of the losses were covered by insurance, but it took 50 hours to recover her digital records. She asked that Fox receive the maximum sentence.

Morris read statements from building owner Marta Ward and tenant Clifford Oliver Mealy, who had his photography studio in the building. Ward called the fire “my personal 9/11.” She had restored the late 19th century building over the last 35 years.

“I was overwhelmed when the police told me the cause was arson,” Ward wrote.

Insurance paid her the building’s current market value plus $400,000 for debris removal, but she lost her office and family mementos she kept there, the tenants lost their homes and offices, and her maintenance and restoration team lost their income. She asked for an 18-year sentence.

Oliver wrote that “126 Main St. housed my career. It was a museum to my life and work. All gone in a fit of anger, not my own.”

In his sentencing, McKeighan agreed that second-degree arson was the appropriate charge.

“Whatever this court does, it will not be satisfactory,” McKeighan said. He noted that Fox brought the materials to set the fire with him and “acted out of anger.” If each tenant had had a free-standing building that Fox had burned down, “the impact might be easier to understand,” McKeighan said. He quoted Cross: “It was my safe place, now nothing. Back to square one.”

McKeighan told Fox he had 30 days to appeal the sentence. Fox signed the papers to start an appeal before he was led away.