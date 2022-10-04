Arson fire displaces 7 families in Hudson Falls; tenant charged

HUDSON FALLS — A 47-year-old Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection with Monday's overnight fire that destroyed a multi-family apartment building at 11 Maple St., authorities said.

Peter Lemery was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, after an investigation into the fire that started Monday evening and later reignited, displacing seven families.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lemery had not been arraigned, according to the Kingsbury Town Court clerk. He remains at Washington County Jail with a court date set for Oct. 12.

Fire investigators from the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined that the fire started in Lemery’s downstairs apartment.

As a result of the investigation, Lemery was arrested.

The American Red Cross assisted several of the displaced families with shelter. No one was injured in the fire that started at 8 p.m. Monday and closed down state Route 4 from River Street to Pearl Street and Maple Street from Main Street to Oak Street for hours.

Residents were evacuated as soon as possible, said Tom Bover, chief of the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Company.

Bover confirmed the fire was an act of arson, but would not disclose exactly how the fire started. He said it was not a cigarette.

“This was deemed incendiary from the onset,” Bover said.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the large, multiple-family dwelling. Smoke billowed from the structure and drifted south over the village.

Firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the structure. At one point, three tower trucks attacked the fire from above, each from a different side of the building.

The smoke was so heavy it often obscured the firefighters on top of the tower pouring water from the Maple Street side of the building. Parts of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters originally thought the blaze was contained to the first floor and started sending departments home, when the fire reignited late Monday night.

“We started seeing smoke coming out of the second floor,” Bover said. “We called the departments back to the scene and began operations again to try to contain it.”

The fire spread quickly due to the age of the building and the lath and plaster and timber construction, Bover said. Once it was inside the walls, it spread to the second floor, then spread to the rest of the building.

It was finally extinguished around 2 to 3 a.m. Tuesday, Bover said.

Fire departments struggled getting water to the scene as the village hydrant system was maxed out during the fire. Firefighters had to pull water out of Queensbury. They ran lines from the trash plant on River Street and brought in multiple tankers on site.

Firefighters were still on scene early Tuesday morning dousing hot spots with water. The structure was destroyed, and tenants were not allowed back in to collect belongings.

“We still have some hot spots we’re trying to put out,” Bover said at the scene Tuesday morning. “The building is completely unsafe for any kind of entry. We will not put anybody inside the building at this point. It’s in danger of collapse.”

Fire officials were waiting for an insurance adjuster to arrive from Philadelphia to assess the damage before tearing down the building, which began later in the afternoon. National Grid was at the scene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to disconnect the main gas line to the building to prepare it for demolition.

The building had an interesting history.

“Back in the heyday of the village, this was a brothel,” Bover noted. “It was a house of ill-repute. Interesting, because you kind of look at it and you can almost kind of picture the ladies up there on the balcony.”

Multiple departments as far south as Wilton in Saratoga County and as far north as Lake George in Warren County responded. In Washington County, pretty much every departments from Whitehall to Cambridge also assisted.

Assisting at the scene were State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Glens Falls Police Department, Washington County Department of Public Safety, Washington County fire investigators, Washington County District Attorney’s Office, state fire investigators and Fort Edward EMS.

“This is probably one of the larger fires the village has seen since the hotel fire that we had that killed firefighter MacMurray,” Bover said, referring to Paul MacMurray who died in a 1994 fire in the village.

“Hopefully we don’t see another one of these in my lifetime,” Bover said.

The tenants, he added, will have to pick up their lives and start again.

“A sad moment,” he said.