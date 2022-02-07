Arson arrest made in downtown Greenwich fire

GREENWICH — Police have arrested a suspect in the fire that destroyed a Main Street building Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw a man jump from a second-floor window of the building around the time the midday fire broke out and flee on foot to the west.

In an email Monday morning, Sgt. Robert Danko of the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department said his officers, a K-9 unit from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police found the suspect.

With the assistance of state police investigators, police arrested John M. Fox, 48, of California, and charged him with second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

In coordination with Greenwich fire officials at the scene, an excavation contractor took down enough of the wreckage so that it was not a hazard to its surroundings, finishing early Monday morning, according to an update from the Washington County Public Safety Department.

Crews from the village of Greenwich Department of Public Works, Washington County Department of Public Works and New York State Department of Transportation assisted.

Main Street was reopened around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

National Grid crews repaired damaged power lines and restored electricity to 233 customers late Sunday evening.

In an e-mail Monday, Greenwich Town Supervisor Jim Nolan said all the building’s residents escaped safely. They were taken to St. Paul Episcopal Church’s parish hall across the street where they were assisted by EMTs and the American Red Cross.

“My understanding is that they are with relatives now,” Nolan wrote. “Several groups are organizing clothing drives.”

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate assistance to four adult residents of the building, according to a news release. That included financial help for shelter, food and clothing, emotional support and “comfort kits” with personal care items. Staff and volunteers will remain available to those affected by the fire.

The four businesses in the burned building, the building itself, and businesses in adjacent buildings are members of the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce.

On its website, the chamber said it is seeing “an outpouring of messages and support” to the fire’s victims and is setting up a fund to collect and disburse donations to the businesses and residents.

“The businesses directly affected lost inventory, equipment, records and physical space” and will suffer long-term disruption, the chamber said. “Others will suffer indirectly through business interference.”

One affected business was Clifford Oliver Photography, a commercial and fine art photography business. A GoFundMe fundraising page states that owner and operator Clifford Oliver Mealy lost most of his photography equipment, including cameras, lenses, lights, a printer, backdrops, an antique camera collection and, “most heartbreaking, decades of irreplaceable work.”

The chamber, just up Main Street in the Greenwich Village Hall, has offered its office phone, internet, equipment and technical help “to those who may need it.”

The chamber is seeking temporary office space and furnishings, housing, help with filing insurance claims, clothing and personal items for the residents and businesses that were burned out. Two local mental health providers have offered support.

Comfort Food Community, the area food pantry, and Greenwich House of Pizza and Pasta have offered food.

More information and updates on donations will be posted at https://battenkillstrong.org.

Tim Hardy, deputy director of Washington County Public Safety, offered “heartfelt thanks to the many in Greenwich and surrounding communities who extended support to the first responders on the scene and their understanding and patience with the road closures and power outages.”

