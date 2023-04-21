Students at Glens Falls High School on Friday got to test out a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator as part of the Arrive Alive Tour.

The Arrive Alive vehicle simulates being drunk and distracted and also is the first and only marijuana driving simulator in the country, according to a news release.

Students get into an actual vehicle, which has the battery disabled and put on a VR headset. Sensors are connected to the vehicle’s gas and brake pedals and steering wheel to simulate the experience of driving under the influence, according to its website.

The event was sponsored by BOCES and is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In 2018, more than 400,000 people were injured and 2,841 killed as a result of crashes caused by distraction. The fatal crash rate for teens is three times greater than that of drivers age 20 and older and driver distraction is responsible for more than 58% of crashes involving teens, according to a news release.