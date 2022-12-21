ARPA committee recommends over a half-million dollars for EMS squads

Warren County’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend funding just over a half-million dollars total to local EMS squads to improve equipment and service offerings.

In its last meeting of the year, the committee voted favorably on giving to the following agencies:

$40,000 to Rockwell Falls Emergency Squad

$16,450 to West Glens Falls Emergency Squad

$52,300 to North Queensbury Emergency Squad

$36,990 to Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department

$40,000 to Lake George Emergency Squad

$75,000 to Glens Falls Fire Department

$75,000 to Bolton Emergency Squad

$73,000 to Johnsburg Emergency Squad

$72,240 to Stony Creek Fire Department

$23,775 to Bay Ridge Emergency Squad

The committee also voted to recommend $100,000 to the Open Door Mission for the Life Path Program, a program designed to bridge the gap from homelessness to self-sustaining and balanced lives, according to the organization. Participants in the program must stay in line with the eight S’s: safe, sober, stable, schooled, skilled, secure, settled and serving.

The full Board of Supervisors will vote on these recommendations at one of its January 2023 meetings.

The board recently approved $1,285,954 of ARPA fund allocations, with Glens Falls Hospital awarded the most — $750,000 for mental health services.

The hospital also received $440,000 in ARPA funds for mental health care from the Warren County Community Services Board’s share of ARPA money.

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Paul Scimeca spoke about the need for expanded services in a statement from Warren County on Tuesday.

“The behavioral health crisis is the ‘pandemic within the pandemic.’ Those coming to the hospital in crisis have drastically increased in the past few years, making it necessary to expand our Crisis Stabilization Unit,” Scimeca said. “We are grateful to the ARPA Committee, the Community Services Board and to all of our other community partners and donors who have stepped up to help address this critical need.”

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in that same statement that he has been gratified to see federal stimulus funding going to so many beneficial Warren County projects and organizations.

“Our ARPA Advisory Committee has done a good job going through more than 90 applications to make sure the $12.4 million in stimulus funding we have been provided has the best impact on our community. We know our partners at Glens Falls Hospital and the dozens of other agencies and businesses that have received this funding will use it to help our county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and become stronger going forward,” Geraghty said.