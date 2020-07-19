Around three-dozen participate in Fort Edward Black Lives Matter rally

'Our check hasn't come in'

Others in attendance endured the near 100-degree temperatures simply to show their support for the Black community in Fort Edward and throughout Washington County.

John Bailey, a Black man and former Granville police officer, said justice is long overdue and Losaw's unwillingness to make a public statement shows just how much work still has to be done.

"If you got a check coming in the mail, you're looking for that check, you want that check," he said.

"We were granted this in 1865. It's been 155 years and our check hasn't come in."

Meanwhile, a stage was set up in the park under a tent, where live music was played and several in attendance spoke.

Brianna Roberts, a Black woman who graduated from Fort Edward High School last year, told demonstrators about how she often feels uncomfortable in the community because of the color of her skin.

She said many believe that racism isn't an issue in Fort Edward because it's a small community where everyone knows each other.