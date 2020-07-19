Around three-dozen participate in Fort Edward Black Lives Matter rally

FORT EDWARD — Dozens marched from the Canal Street Marketplace to Mullen Park on Sunday for a long-anticipated Black Lives Matter Rally on Sunday.
The crowd was far smaller than the hundreds organizers were expecting, but that didn’t seem to phase any of the around three dozen demonstrators who gathered on the sunny and hot afternoon.
“We’re few in people, but many in heart,” Jabes Prado, one of the event's organizers, said before leading the approximately 20-minute march into the park.
Demonstrators first made their way down East Street to a flag in the middle of town of Solomon Northup, a 19th-century Black abolitionist who called Fort Edward home and was sold into slavery.
From there, the crowd headed to Mullen Park, chanting, "No justice, peace!" and "No racist police" along the way. Many held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Remember Their Names."
Fort Edward Police led the way, blocking streets to traffic so those who gathered could walk unobstructed. A few drivers even honked their car horns in support of the demonstration.
"Some people in this community need to hear what we have to say," Prado said through a bullhorn as the marchers made their way to Mullen Park.
Weeks in the making
Sunday's demonstration came weeks after Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw declined to make a public statement addressing the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the widespread unrest that ensued in the weeks that followed.
The rally was originally scheduled for June 28, but delayed twice because of inclement weather.
“As a town, I hate to put ourselves out there,” Losaw said during a public meeting last month. “Whatever you say, people are going to say something negative about it.”
Floyd was killed on May 25 while in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked weeks of protests, with demonstrators calling for police reform and the end of systemic racism.
Several demonstrations led to clashes with police, including in Albany, but Sunday's gathering remained peaceful. Most took refuge in the shade once arriving in the park.
Several who attended Sunday's rally took issue with Losaw's failure to take a public stance.
Losaw did not attend the event, and he did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
"Justice is not political," said Bernice Mennis, a demonstrator attending the rally seeking equality for people of color.
'Our check hasn't come in'
Others in attendance endured the near 100-degree temperatures simply to show their support for the Black community in Fort Edward and throughout Washington County.
John Bailey, a Black man and former Granville police officer, said justice is long overdue and Losaw's unwillingness to make a public statement shows just how much work still has to be done.
"If you got a check coming in the mail, you're looking for that check, you want that check," he said.
"We were granted this in 1865. It's been 155 years and our check hasn't come in."
Meanwhile, a stage was set up in the park under a tent, where live music was played and several in attendance spoke.
Brianna Roberts, a Black woman who graduated from Fort Edward High School last year, told demonstrators about how she often feels uncomfortable in the community because of the color of her skin.
She said many believe that racism isn't an issue in Fort Edward because it's a small community where everyone knows each other.
"A lot of people that are close to me in this community tell me, 'This doesn't matter,' that what we're doing here doesn't matter. It doesn't exist," she said.
"I've experienced every day, from the time I was 6 years old, how racism exists in this town," she added.
Another speaker, Thearse McCalmon, at one point, admonished the people of Fort Edward for failing to show up in larger numbers to support their neighbors.
"We are here to protect our neighbors, our friends, our children, our family, our lovers. That's what we're here for," she said.
Moving ahead
Prado, however, said he believes the message the group was trying to send got across clear.
"We're not going to stand for the injustices and we're going to lift Black voices in our community," he said.
He said he plans to hold another rally in the village sometime next month because more need to hear the message.
"I'm not going to stop, I'm not going to quit doing things for our kids," Prado said, fighting back tears. "I'm not going to stop fighting for what is right."
At one point, while leading the group of demonstrators into the park, Prado was met by a white man smoking a cigarette.
"Brainwashed!" the man yelled at him repeatedly.
"I heard him and my passion got louder," Prado said when asked about the incident.
"We kept moving forward as a group and that's what we're going to keep doing."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
