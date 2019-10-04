{{featured_button_text}}
From left, veteran Charles Zmitrovitch of Queensbury and veteran Richard LeBlanc of Queensbury are recognized Thursday for their service and sharing their stories, at a ceremony held at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — Two veterans were honored for their service on Thursday during an intimate ceremony at the Warren Center.

Charles Zmitrovitch, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Saranac and Queensbury, and Richard LeBlanc, a U.S. Army veteran from Queensbury and Lake George, were given awards for their service as part of a new event honoring local veterans, organized by The Post-Star.

The new initiative included a call for nominations of local veterans, and 10 were interviewed for a special section in the newspaper called Stories of Honor. Six of the veterans were honored at an event last week, but Zmitrovitch and LeBlanc were unable to attend.

At that event held at SUNY Adirondack, Michael Hoag, state junior vice commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said it is difficult for veterans to share their experiences, because "they don't want to relive the memories."

He highlighted how important it is for those stories to be shared, because they can help other veterans, who could be struggling with thoughts of suicide, to feel less alone.

"We are truly privileged to have such heroes among us," Hoag said. "I applaud each of you for your courage, not only for the obvious, but taking part in this effort by The Post-Star to make the public aware, and more importantly, the possibility of helping other veterans."

Brian Corcoran, the newspaper's interim publisher, presented awards to Zmitrovitch and LeBlanc before a crowd of Warren Center residents.

Patti Crotty, advertising director, said there was singing to honor the two veterans.

LeBlanc graduated from Lake George High School in 1961, joined the Army, and was transported to West Germany in 1962. 

Zmitrovitch, originally from Saranac, enlisted at age 17 in the Air Force in 1951. He was sent to Japan during the Korean War later in the year and didn't come home until 1953. He was injured in the line of duty and awarded the Purple Heart.

Sharing his story with The Post-Star earlier this year, Zmitrovitch said his own son, who was a technical sergeant in the Air Force, died by suicide. 

"It's all too common, veterans taking their own lives," Zmitrovitch had said. "The statistics are getting better but there should never be any. I was so damn proud of him."

Stories of Honor will continue next year. Nominations are expected to be collected in the spring, with another ceremony next fall. 

Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to honor their bravery, service and dedication. 

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

