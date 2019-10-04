QUEENSBURY — Two veterans were honored for their service on Thursday during an intimate ceremony at the Warren Center.
Charles Zmitrovitch, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Saranac and Queensbury, and Richard LeBlanc, a U.S. Army veteran from Queensbury and Lake George, were given awards for their service as part of a new event honoring local veterans, organized by The Post-Star.
The new initiative included a call for nominations of local veterans, and 10 were interviewed for a special section in the newspaper called Stories of Honor. Six of the veterans were honored at an event last week, but Zmitrovitch and LeBlanc were unable to attend.
At that event held at SUNY Adirondack, Michael Hoag, state junior vice commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said it is difficult for veterans to share their experiences, because "they don't want to relive the memories."
He highlighted how important it is for those stories to be shared, because they can help other veterans, who could be struggling with thoughts of suicide, to feel less alone.
"We are truly privileged to have such heroes among us," Hoag said. "I applaud each of you for your courage, not only for the obvious, but taking part in this effort by The Post-Star to make the public aware, and more importantly, the possibility of helping other veterans."
QUEENSBURY — War isn’t easy to talk about, whether it was yesterday or decades ago.
Brian Corcoran, the newspaper's interim publisher, presented awards to Zmitrovitch and LeBlanc before a crowd of Warren Center residents.
You have free articles remaining.
Patti Crotty, advertising director, said there was singing to honor the two veterans.
LeBlanc graduated from Lake George High School in 1961, joined the Army, and was transported to West Germany in 1962.
Zmitrovitch, originally from Saranac, enlisted at age 17 in the Air Force in 1951. He was sent to Japan during the Korean War later in the year and didn't come home until 1953. He was injured in the line of duty and awarded the Purple Heart.
Sharing his story with The Post-Star earlier this year, Zmitrovitch said his own son, who was a technical sergeant in the Air Force, died by suicide.
"It's all too common, veterans taking their own lives," Zmitrovitch had said. "The statistics are getting better but there should never be any. I was so damn proud of him."
Stories of Honor will continue next year. Nominations are expected to be collected in the spring, with another ceremony next fall.
Stories of Honor
Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to honor their bravery, service and dedication.
Glens Falls resident Ben Lane took his oath of enlistment for the National Guard on Sept. 10, 2001, the day before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Some little girls dream of being princesses when they grow up. Janice Monroe dreamed of being a soldier.
Seaman Timothy Miller began his service in the U.S. Navy in the hopes of combining his studies with his desire to help people.
For Air Force veteran Dale Connell, his 20-year military career was the vehicle that allowed him to see the world, serve his country and live …
Bill Utermark of Hudson Falls has a deep well of skills, leadership and training from his military career.
Lake George native Richard LeBlanc enlisted in the U.S. Army because he admired his older brother and had no desire to take his advice.
Eighty-seven-year-old Charles Zmitrovitch doesn’t have an unkind word for anyone. It’s been his modus operandi ever since his service in the U…
Keith Bishop was not at all surprised when his draft letter arrived in the mail. It was the spring of 1969, and he considered it his duty to s…
Editor's note: Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to ho…
Editor's note: Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to ho…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.