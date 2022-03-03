Argyle woman dead following one-car accident

ARGYLE — An Argyle woman died in car crash on Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-car accident involving serious injury on state Route 197 near Dowmont Road at 7:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a 1998 Chrysler that had gone off of the road, hitting a power pole. Rachel R. Wells, 20, of county Route 47 in Argyle, was identified as the driver.

Police said that Wells was alone in the vehicle and had been driving west on state Route 197 before losing control of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of state Route 197 was closed until 9:55 a.m. as emergency personnel cleared the scene. The cause of the crash and surrounding circumstances remain under investigation.

Those who may have been in the area at the time or may have information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Argyle Fire and EMS and the Fort Edward Fire Department assisted with the accident.

