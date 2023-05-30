Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A "major leak" in the Village of Argyle water system is causing interruptions in service on Tuesday, and officials expect that a boil advisory will be coming later.

An announcement released by the Washington County Department of Public Safety said village staff are working to find the leak and get it fixed as quickly as they can.

Once repairs are complete and water service resumes, a boil water advisory will likely be issued, the announcement said. Such orders are common with major leak repairs because water systems can be susceptible to contamination when there's a significant loss of pressure.