Referendum Questions

On Nov. 5, Argyle voters will vote "yes" or "no" on four questions related to changing the town's dry status.

1. Restaurant alcoholic beverage license.

Voting yes means that a person could apply for a license and then open a restaurant to serve alcohol for people eating at the restaurant and also sell unopened alcohol to take home.

2. Off-premises beer and wine cooler license.

Voting yes means that a tore that sells other things like groceries could apply for a license to sell carry-out beer and or wine coolers.

3. Tavern alcoholic beverage license.

Voting yes on this question means that person could apply for a license and potentially open a bar, pub with limited food menu. People could drink alcohol on the premises or buy unopened alcohol to take home.

4. Retail package liquor or wine store license.

Voting yes means that a person could apply for a license to open a liquor or wine store.