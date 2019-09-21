ARGYLE — As farm breweries continue to pop-up around Washington County and in record numbers around the state, a local Argyle group worries the town will be left behind economically because it remains one of only a handful of dry towns in the state.
"It really boils down to some key things we are talking about, one being the economic viability that's missing from the town of Argyle," said Jason Lloyd, a member of Repeal Argyle Prohibition, a grassroots committee of concerned Argyle citizens who worked to get Argyle's dry status on the November ballot.
Lloyd also owns Dry Town Hops in Argyle, but his involvement with the committee is personal and does not involve his company, he said.
Several months ago, the Repeal Argyle Prohibition Committee set out to get the needed 353 Argyle registered voter signatures and they met their goal before the Board of Elections deadline this summer.
“We got 462 signatures,” said Mary Lou Strode, a committee member, adding they could have gotten more from the 68 petitions that were circulated. “So we got on the ballot and now that it’s on the ballot, it’s our goal to raise awareness as to why in 2019 we feel it’s time to have this vote.”
According to Lloyd, the committee always wanted to focus on an economic point of view and look to the future of Argyle rather than the past.
"We want to create a supportive economic environment for farmers and entrepreneurs in the town of Argyle," Lloyd said, pointing to several new local businesses that could benefit from the town ending their dry status.
"Case in point, we have about six or seven businesses that could potentially benefit ... Let's take Stewart's and the Dollar General out of the equation," he said. "There is a brewery being built that would fall under option three in the vote."
With more than six licensed breweries — Argyle Brewing Co., Battle Hill Brewing, R.S. Taylor, Slate Town Brewing, Hicks Orchard, Slick Fin Brewing, Highlander Brewing — currently in Washington County, according to the state Liquor Authority, beer brewing is taking the entire state by storm with a record-breaking 400 licensed breweries in New York.
Craft breweries and wineries are transforming fallow towns and farmlands and according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, these entrepreneurs are boosting rural economies, bringing jobs and visitors to the region.
“Demand for locally crafted, high quality food and beverages continues to increase,” said Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development. “Millennials, in particular, are seeking more variety in flavor and texture in craft beverages, and clustering farm to table food. As craft beverages create more demand … they will travel great distances for a good experience.”
The brewery Lloyd mentioned, Highlander Brewing Co. on county Route 47, has actually been growing hops and barley on an 80-acre farm for the past four years and they have a malt house.
You have free articles remaining.
“We supply local breweries,” said Rick Dennis, who co-owns the farm with Jeff Kroosz. “A brewery was the next step for us. It will keep the farm viable. Small farms have to adapt and we found this works really well.”
Highlander Brewing Co. already has its federal brewing license and they are expecting their state license to sell their beer in New York any day now, Dennis said.
But because of Argyle’s current dry status, they cannot sell their beer in the town where they brew it.
“It limits our ability to sell retail in Argyle,” said Dennis, adding that if the referendum passes, they plan to have food trucks on site to sell food and beer at their farm brewery.
Right across the street from Highlander Brewing is a vineyard in its fourth year of growing grapes, said Dennis.
"It takes several years before they can make wine," he said.
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke explained that Argyle’s dry status — a local law prohibits sale of alcohol — goes back to 1933, when Prohibition was repealed and local towns had to decide whether or not to remain dry.
And since that time, Argyle voters decided in multiple elections — 1933, 1936, 1941, 1947, 1950, 1955, 1968, 1970, 1977, 1989, and in 2000 — to remain dry.
Despite previous failures, Lloyd believes this is a good time for change, opening the way for increased business for Argyle.
According to Strode, people opposed to making Argyle wet like the status of being one of only eight dry towns in New York.
Dennis said he has heard the same comment. But adds that it might be time to enjoy a new distinction.
"Highlander is the only brewery in New York State that grows the hops and barley and has a malt house," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.