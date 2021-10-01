 Skip to main content
Argyle townwide yard sale set for Columbus Day weekend
ARGYLE — The town will hold its annual yard sale over Columbus Day weekend.

Hundreds of yard sales are expected to take place throughout town on Oct. 9 and 10. Maps of sale locations will be available at the Stewart's Shop on the corner of Main and Sheridan streets.

In addition, a number of events will take place throughout the weekend, including a car show at the Ransom Stiles House on Main Street on the Saturday of the event. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. 

All proceeds from the event will go to the R. Stiles Renovation Fund.

A farmers market will also take place in the morning on that same day at the Ransom Stiles House.

Christ's Closet Thrift Shop at the Methodist Church on Sheridan Street will also be open all day Saturday.

Argyle EMS will hold a basket raffle and sell refreshments throughout the weekend. 

The American Legion on Sheridan Street will hold a basket raffle. The drawing will take place 2 p.m. that Sunday. 

The Legion will have food and drinks for sale and will host a number of vendors on the property.

For additional information, contact the town of Argyle at 518-638-8681, ext. 10. 

