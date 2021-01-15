Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke condemns Capitol riots, criticizes calls to defund police

Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke on Friday criticized recent calls to defund local police departments while condemning the U.S. Capitol riot, saying those calling for police reform got what they wanted.

Henke, the vice chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors, made the comments during the board's monthly meeting after receiving several calls from constituents asking him to make a statement condemning the Jan. 6 violence in Washington, where hundreds of supports of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the results of last year’s presidential election.

He said he didn’t feel commenting on the situation was appropriate, but wanted to address the concerns of those he serves.

“I am outraged by the attacks on the Capitol. I certainly am. There’s a couple hundred people there that really ought to be in jail as far as I’m concerned,” Henke said.

Henke, a retired police supervisor with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, also criticized recent calls to defund and demilitarize the police, a movement that focuses on rebuilding communities impacted by police violence by slashing police budgets and using the money to fund programs like job training, drug rehabilitation and other community-based programs.