Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke condemns Capitol riots, criticizes calls to defund police

Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke on Friday criticized recent calls to defund local police departments while condemning the U.S. Capitol riot, saying those calling for police reform got what they wanted.
Henke, the vice chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors, made the comments during the board's monthly meeting after receiving several calls from constituents asking him to make a statement condemning the Jan. 6 violence in Washington, where hundreds of supports of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the results of last year’s presidential election.
He said he didn’t feel commenting on the situation was appropriate, but wanted to address the concerns of those he serves.
“I am outraged by the attacks on the Capitol. I certainly am. There’s a couple hundred people there that really ought to be in jail as far as I’m concerned,” Henke said.
Henke, a retired police supervisor with the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, also criticized recent calls to defund and demilitarize the police, a movement that focuses on rebuilding communities impacted by police violence by slashing police budgets and using the money to fund programs like job training, drug rehabilitation and other community-based programs.
“The groups that have been demanding to defund the police and to demilitarize the police yielded the line of Capitol cops and street uniforms that are supposed to be guarding our Capitol down there. This is what these demonstrations wanted and that’s what they got,” he said.
“To turn around now and demand the National Guard be here, and yet two months ago, condemn the use of the National Guard against civilians in other instances is ridiculous,” he said.
The Capitol riots have led to multiple investigations of police officers. Two Capitol police officers have been suspended and several others are under investigation after videos emerged showing officers taking selfies with the rioters and wearing "Make American Great Again" hats.
The Department of Justice on Friday announced it was conducting an internal review of its intelligence handling in the days leading up to the riot, according to Politico.
Henke, who writes a weekly outdoor sports column for The Post-Star, did not return multiple requests, seeking comment.
He also said he was “utterly enraged” by the needless death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the melee.
Henke said he was equally outraged by a number of demonstrations in recent years that have resulted in property damage and hundreds of arrests.
He pointed to the 2011 occupation of the Wisconsin statehouse, where thousands occupied the building in a bid to block a proposal to end collective bargaining for most of the state’s public employees.
He also cited the hundreds of arrests of protesters during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced several accusations of sexual wrongdoing during his confirmation process.
“I’m just as outraged as when there was 10,000 people surged on the Wisconsin building in Madison and physically occupied in for two weeks and did millions of dollars’ worth of damage. That completely outraged me. And to say, you know, that’s what democracy looks like is completely absurd and ridiculous,” Henke said.
Henke was the sole member of the board to address the Capitol riots. No one responded to his statement.
He went on to say that outrage must be based on the circumstances, not the act.
“If your outrage depends on the geography, the politics or the clothes, or the genetics of the people involved, then you are the bigot and you are the problem and you are the threat to America,” Henke said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.