Argyle school superintendent leaving to lead Waterford-Halfmoon district

ARGYLE — Argyle Superintendent of Schools Michael Healey is leaving after five years to lead the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District.

The Waterford-Halfmoon Board of Education on Friday announced its intention to appoint Healey as its next superintendent at its May 19 board meeting.

President Marcia Ricci said the board is pleased to welcome Healey to the community.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous role as superintendent and will help lead us into the future in providing a strong educational program for every student,” she said in a news release. “Mr. Healey’s experience with capital construction projects will be a great support for our current project here on campus.

The board is offering Healey a contract with an initial salary of $166,000. He is expected to begin his duties on July 1.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District. The Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD is a great school district with a supportive community, dedicated faculty and staff, and really great students,” he said in a news release. “I am looking forward to working with the Waterford-Halfmoon Board of Education, collaborating with members of the school community, and contributing to a strong educational program for all of our students.”

Healey began his career in education as a health and special education teacher/dean of students at the Northville Central School. In 2004, he was appointed as the K-12 assistant principal and was promoted to principal the following year. He moved to Galway Central School as its junior-senior high school principal in 2012 and remained there until taking the job in Argyle

Healey earned an associate’s degree in physical education at Hudson Valley Community College, bachelor’s degree in health science at SUNY Cortland, a master’s degree in special education at The College of St. Rose and certificate of advanced study in educational administration and policy studies at the University at Albany.

Healey will replace retiring Superintendent Patrick Pomerville.

