Argyle school budget decreases total spending slightly, preserves programs

Healey said the district has been trying to contain spending. The budget reductions include elimination of a special education teacher and two teacher aides through retirements, reduction in hours of a Spanish teacher to a two-thirds time position and elimination of summer custodians.

“The Argyle community has always supported our school, and our Board of Education recognizes the difficult situation this pandemic has created for many families in our community,” Healey said. “This budget reflects the district's efforts to put forward an educational program that meets the needs of our students and reflects the values of the Argyle community, while doing so with a tax levy increase our taxpayers can support.”

The property tax levy funds 37% of the budget. The district, which has about 463 students, is set to receive $7.48 million in state aid — a decrease of $285,000. It is also set to receive $115,000 in federal stimulus money to make up some of the lost aid.

School officials are also tapping $733,000 in fund balance.

Voting will take place solely by absentee ballots, which are due by June 9.

Also on the ballot will be the election of one person to the Board of Education for a five-year term. Incumbent Tom Genovese is running for re-election. Voters will also be asked to approve the $62,174 budget of the Argyle Free Library.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.