The Village of Argyle lifted the previously issued water boil advisory on Monday morning.
In a news release, the village thanked community members for their understanding. The boil notice was issued on Tuesday night due to a major leak in the water system.
Workers spent much of that day locating the source of the leak in the water system on Sheridan Street, which caused unplanned interruptions in the water supply within the village. Repairs were completed and service was restored that night, but due to the loss in pressure for the system, a boil advisory was issued. Water systems become susceptible to contamination in such situations, so preventative advisories are often issued while testing is conducted.