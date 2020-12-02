Argyle nursing home resident steps up, builds picnic tables when funds run short

ARGYLE — He’s 84, hard of hearing and uses a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop this retired engineer from picking up a drill and building picnic tables when budget cuts doomed the project.
There are now two brand-new, homemade picnic tables on the patio behind Washington Center, thanks to nursing home resident and mechanical engineer Ron Hintz.
Hintz also drew up the designs for the tables. The only thing he didn’t do was saw the boards himself.
“Back in August we wanted some picnic tables, but because of other expenses associated with COVID we couldn’t afford to buy them,” Hintz said.
The patio has become a needed sanctuary for residents because they have not been able to leave the nursing home since the pandemic began. This summer, Centers added a water fountain and BOCES students donated planters.
Hintz knew he could build the tables.
“When I was 19 years old, I built a cabin at Lake Tahoe in California so I could buy an engagement ring for my fiancée,” he said. “I built the whole cabin by myself, with a chainsaw.”
Later, he developed the early magnets for MRIs.
“Building picnic tables and MRI machines have a lot in common,” he said with a laugh. “You make detailed drawings for all the parts. And then hope to God they all fit together. If you do it right, you will have interchangeable parts.”
Staff at the center cut the boards to his specifications and painted them. Then he drilled the holes and put everything together, while also teaching many staffers how to use tools.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s more fun if you can have a bunch of people around you helping you do everything,” he said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us.”
There were a few snags as people who didn’t have much experience cut the boards.
“But in the end it all fits together and no one can tell the difference,” Hintz said.
Recreation Director Paryese Becker learned some tips for drilling.
“He taught me a lot. I typically don’t work with tools and stuff. Ron is very patient,” she said. “He actually let me do some drilling and stuff. We had a great time.”
The center bought the boards, which cost about $200. But Hintz spent $500 on tools.
He’d always had a set of tools, he said. But he didn’t bring them with him when he moved into the nursing home.
He didn’t hesitate to buy more when he needed them.
“When you have something to do, you need exactly the right tool to do it,” he said. “It makes it fun.”
The tools are now in a cart in the nursing home’s activity room, all neatly organized and labeled.
He hasn’t decided on the next project yet.
“I’m sure we’ll come up with something,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.