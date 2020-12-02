Argyle nursing home resident steps up, builds picnic tables when funds run short

Staff at the center cut the boards to his specifications and painted them. Then he drilled the holes and put everything together, while also teaching many staffers how to use tools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s more fun if you can have a bunch of people around you helping you do everything,” he said. “It’s a learning experience for all of us.”

There were a few snags as people who didn’t have much experience cut the boards.

“But in the end it all fits together and no one can tell the difference,” Hintz said.

Recreation Director Paryese Becker learned some tips for drilling.

“He taught me a lot. I typically don’t work with tools and stuff. Ron is very patient,” she said. “He actually let me do some drilling and stuff. We had a great time.”

The center bought the boards, which cost about $200. But Hintz spent $500 on tools.

He’d always had a set of tools, he said. But he didn’t bring them with him when he moved into the nursing home.

He didn’t hesitate to buy more when he needed them.

“When you have something to do, you need exactly the right tool to do it,” he said. “It makes it fun.”