{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

ARGYLE — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a farm tractor rollover that killed a man in Argyle, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to an accident report about 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the area of McDougall Road. They found an International farm tractor rolled on its side, and Grant W. Weaver, 48, trapped underneath. 

Weaver, of McDougall Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington County Coroner Robert Lemieux.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the accident. 

Argyle, Hartford and Fort Edward fire departments and Argyle EMS assisted.

According to Weaver's obituary on M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home's website, Weaver was a 1988 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. 

"He had a love for farm life and enjoyed rodeoing, training horses, being a cowboy and working with animals. Grant especially loved helping others," it read.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, according to the obituary notice. A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
49
1

Tags

Load comments