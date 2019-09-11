FORT EDWARD -- An Argyle man has been sentenced to state prison for repeated drunken driving.
Robert J. Sexton, 30, pleaded guilty in connection with an arrest by the Washington County Sheriff's Office last Feb. 2 in Kingsbury.
He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because of prior alcohol-related convictions.
His guilty plea resulted in a 1- to 3-year prison sentence being imposed by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
