ARGYLE — A boil water advisory issued for the village was lifted on Saturday, though residents are still asked to conserve water.

The advisory was lifted at 2 p.m. by Argyle Water Commissioner Garry Robinson.

Crews continue to search for a leak in the system that is consuming water supply.

Residents are also asked to check connections for any leaks and conserve water where possible.

