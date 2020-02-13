Argyle hires fair manager as new highway superintendent

ARGYLE — The Town Board on Wednesday chose Washington County Fair manager Mark St. Jacques to serve as the town’s highway superintendent.
St. Jacques will replace Robert Humiston, filling the position that was left vacant by the tragic crash Dec. 17 that took Humiston’s life and hurt three other town Highway Department employees.
St. Jacques, 61, plans to start the new position in the first week of March, and plans to step down from the fair manager post. Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said St. Jacques was chosen from two finalists, and had the administrative and heavy equipment operation experience needed for the position.
“The guys run the equipment. He has to decide where to put it and how to pay for it,” Henke said.
St. Jacques, who has managed the popular annual fair since 1997, said he wanted to help the town as it deals with the loss of Humiston, adding that he was looking for a career change as well.
“I knew Bob Humiston very well. It was a great loss for the town,” he said.
St. Jacques said he is confident that the fair staff will carry on the great event without him as a new manager comes in, and he plans to stay involved in some capacity to assist with the transition to a new manager.
“We’ve got a great staff and a great group of volunteers. I’m not just going to walk away,” he said.
St. Jacques will have to run for election in November to serve the remainder of Humiston’s four-year term. Last year was the first year of his term.
Humiston, 67, died when a car that was headed north on Route 40 veered off the road, hit a ditch and became airborne, slamming into a pickup he was driving in the parking lot of the Auction Barn restaurant in Argyle. The driver who hit his truck lost control of her car as a snowstorm arrived, and the state highway was snow-covered at the time.
Humiston and three of his co-workers were pulling out of the restaurant in a truck Humiston was driving when they were hit in the exit of the lot, waiting to merge onto Route 40.
Henke said two of the three injured workers have returned to work, but one, Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozelle, remained out of work recovering from serious injuries as of this week.
The town hired retired highway department employee Brian Colton to serve as interim highway superintendent after the accident.
The town hired back recent retirees and part-time staff to help with road-clearing duties while the workers were out. The Washington County Department of Public Works and Washington County Highway Superintendent Association have provided valuable assistance, Henke said.
The driver who hit Humiston’s truck, Samantha Humiston, 19, of Argyle, suffered minor injuries. She is not related to Robert Humiston.
Washington County sheriff’s Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said the police investigation into the collision was almost complete, and police did not anticipate any criminal charges against Ms. Humiston as the investigation stood this week.
