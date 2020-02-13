Argyle hires fair manager as new highway superintendent

“We’ve got a great staff and a great group of volunteers. I’m not just going to walk away,” he said.

St. Jacques will have to run for election in November to serve the remainder of Humiston’s four-year term. Last year was the first year of his term.

Humiston, 67, died when a car that was headed north on Route 40 veered off the road, hit a ditch and became airborne, slamming into a pickup he was driving in the parking lot of the Auction Barn restaurant in Argyle. The driver who hit his truck lost control of her car as a snowstorm arrived, and the state highway was snow-covered at the time.

Humiston and three of his co-workers were pulling out of the restaurant in a truck Humiston was driving when they were hit in the exit of the lot, waiting to merge onto Route 40.

Henke said two of the three injured workers have returned to work, but one, Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozelle, remained out of work recovering from serious injuries as of this week.

The town hired retired highway department employee Brian Colton to serve as interim highway superintendent after the accident.