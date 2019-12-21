Highway crews honor Argyle highway superintendent

ARGYLE — Accompanied by a long procession of snow plows and highway department vehicles from area villages, towns and counties, Robert Humiston made one last trip to the Argyle highway department garage on Saturday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Humiston, 67, was killed when a vehicle struck the truck he was driving just off Route 40 at the Auction Barn Restaurant. Three other highway department employees were injured in the crash.
Argyle's longtime highway superintendent died in Tuesday's crash on Route 40.
Since that time, neighboring highway departments, retired highway department workers and community members have supported the town while honoring their friend and co-worker who led for Argyle highway department for the past 16 years.
And on Saturday at just about 2:35 p.m., immediately following Humiston’s funeral services at the Argyle Methodist Church, area highway departments formed the beginning of a procession that took up most of Route 40 from the church, past Route 47 and to the Argyle highway department.
Trucks from the state Department of Transportation, Washington and Rensselaer counties, the towns of Argyle, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Schaghticoke, White Creek, Kingsbury, Greenwich, Salem, Easton, were among those in the procession of highway department vehicles. And Humiston’s pickup truck followed the long line of plows.
Humiston served the community most of his life, said Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke, adding that the community is heartbroken.
In Tuesday’s crash, police said that Samantha Humiston, 19, lost control of her vehicle and hit Humiston’s pickup truck.
According to Henke, the two Humiston families were close friends and this loss is especially hard.
Samantha Humiston and three Argyle highway department workers — Nathan Henry, 32, Jason Jablonski, 38, and Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozelle, 43 — were injured and hospitalized. Humiston died at the scene.
The four men just finished having coffee together at the Auction Barn Restaurant before getting back to the job of clearing snow from the roadways. And while Humiston ‘s truck was stopped, waiting for traffic to pass before pulling out, he was hit at the entrance to the restaurant,
According to police, Samantha Humiston was driving too fast for snowy conditions when she lost control of her northbound car. She has not been charged, but the investigation is continuing.
Humiston served on the Argyle School Board for 25 years and the Argyle Youth Commission for 20 years.
Following Saturday’s funeral, a reception was held at the Argyle Central School on Route 40.
Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Argyle Youth Commission or the J.A. Barkley Hose Co., in Argyle.
Henke said the town has counselors available for town employees or others in the community as they grieve this loss.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter covering Washington County.