Highway crews honor Argyle highway superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Tuesday’s crash, police said that Samantha Humiston, 19, lost control of her vehicle and hit Humiston’s pickup truck.

According to Henke, the two Humiston families were close friends and this loss is especially hard.

Samantha Humiston and three Argyle highway department workers — Nathan Henry, 32, Jason Jablonski, 38, and Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozelle, 43 — were injured and hospitalized. Humiston died at the scene.

The four men just finished having coffee together at the Auction Barn Restaurant before getting back to the job of clearing snow from the roadways. And while Humiston ‘s truck was stopped, waiting for traffic to pass before pulling out, he was hit at the entrance to the restaurant,

According to police, Samantha Humiston was driving too fast for snowy conditions when she lost control of her northbound car. She has not been charged, but the investigation is continuing.

Humiston served on the Argyle School Board for 25 years and the Argyle Youth Commission for 20 years.

Following Saturday’s funeral, a reception was held at the Argyle Central School on Route 40.