Argyle highway superintendent died in Route 40 crash

ARGYLE — Argyle's town highway superintendent was killed Tuesday morning when a truck he was driving was hit by another vehicle on Route 40, according to police.

Four other people were hurt, two seriously, in the crash that occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the entrance to The Auction Barn restaurant, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Humiston, 67, of Argyle, the town's longtime highway superintendent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the truck he was driving, which police said was not town-owned, were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while a third suffered less serious injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

Sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said a vehicle that was headed north on Route 40, driven by Samantha Humiston, 19, of Argyle, went off the road and hit the truck.

She suffered minor injuries, and whether she will face charges remained under investigation later Tuesday.

"Our understanding is he (Robert Humiston) was waiting for traffic so he could to turn onto Route 40 when the other car went off the road, into the ditch and then hit the truck," Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said.