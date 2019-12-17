Argyle highway superintendent died in Route 40 crash, three co-workers hurt

ARGYLE — Argyle's town highway superintendent was killed Tuesday morning when a truck he was driving was hit by another vehicle on Route 40, according to police.

Four other people were hurt, two seriously, in the crash that occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the entrance to The Auction Barn restaurant, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Three of them were Argyle Highway Department employees who had gone to have coffee with their boss to prepare for a day of clearing snowy roads.

Robert Humiston, 67, of Argyle, the town's longtime highway superintendent, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was remembered later Tuesday for his dedication to the town and local school district.

"He was a guy who had been involved with the town since he was a kid," Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said. "We are all broken-hearted."

Two passengers in the truck he was driving, which police said was not town-owned, were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while a third suffered less serious injuries. Their names were not immediately released.