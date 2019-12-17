Argyle highway superintendent died in Route 40 crash, three co-workers hurt

ARGYLE — Argyle's town highway superintendent was killed Tuesday morning when a truck he was driving was hit by another vehicle on Route 40, according to police.
Four other people were hurt, two seriously, in the crash that occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the entrance to The Auction Barn restaurant, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Three of them were Argyle Highway Department employees who had gone to have coffee with their boss to prepare for a day of clearing snowy roads.
Robert Humiston, 67, of Argyle, the town's longtime highway superintendent, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was remembered later Tuesday for his dedication to the town and local school district.
"He was a guy who had been involved with the town since he was a kid," Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said. "We are all broken-hearted."
Two passengers in the truck he was driving, which police said was not town-owned, were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while a third suffered less serious injuries. Their names were not immediately released.
Sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said a vehicle that was headed north on Route 40, driven by Samantha Humiston, 19, of Argyle, went off the road and hit the truck. Samantha Humiston's vehicle became airborne, and landed on top of the pickup, pinning several occupants inside. The truck had to be cut apart to free some of them.
She suffered minor injuries, and whether she will face charges remained under investigation later Tuesday.
"Our understanding is he (Robert Humiston) was waiting for traffic so he could to turn onto Route 40 when the other car went off the road, into the ditch and then hit the truck," Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said.
It was snowing at the time of the crash, and Hardy said the collision appeared weather-related. Police said it did not appear the Humistons were directly related.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters from Argyle, Greenwich, Cossayuna and Middle Falls were called to the scene, along with Argyle Rescue Squad and Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.
Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell said how the crash occurred was still under investigation, and sheriff's officers were still on the scene through the morning. Route 40 was closed for several hours.
Henke said Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozell suffered multiple broken ribs and other serious injuries, and two other Highway Department workers were hurt as well. Henke will serve as highway superintendent until further notice.
The department has seven staff members, and he said some retired members have agreed to come back to work to help as needed going forward.
He said Washington County highway crews and those from neighboring towns, including Hartford and Kingsbury, were helping clear Argyle roads on Tuesday as town workers dealt with the tragedy. County Highway Superintendent Deborah Donohue went to the town garage to help oversee the collaborative effort.
"There was a horrible accident today in Argyle that has pretty much disabled their highway department," Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff wrote on Facebook. "Hartford will assist them in snow plowing their roads near our border. Please forgive if our roads take longer to clear with this snowfall as we now have more miles to do."
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan also notified town residents that Kingsbury crews will be lending assistance as well.
Robert Humiston had been highway superintendent since at last 2004, and served on the Argyle Board of Education for more than two decades. He also was a longtime member of the Argyle Youth Commission, helping run youth sports programs in town, for more than two decades.
Roads were slick around the region by early morning as snow began to stick on pavement. Dozens of other crashes were reported throughout the day Tuesday around Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, though no other serious injuries were reported.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com