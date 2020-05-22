Argyle girl, 3, injured after being struck by car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARGYLE — A 3-year-old girl was injured on Thursday after being struck by a car in Argyle.

The accident happened at 6:18 p.m. on Route 40 near Sheridan Street.

Witnesses told police that the toddler had darted into the roadway to chase after a pet. The girl’s mother was trying to run after the pet as well, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2017 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Kailynn M. Hammond, of Street Road in Argyle, was traveling west and unable to avoid the child, police said.

The girl was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet medical helicopter with head and leg injuries.

Hammond was not injured in the accident.

At this time, drug or alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor, but the accident remains under investigation, police said.

