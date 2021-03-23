Argyle Free Library set to reopen

ARGYLE — After closing last year due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Argyle Free Library will reopen its door for in-person browsing next month.

Beginning April 10, up to 10 patrons at a time will be allowed into the library at once. Masks will be mandatory and everyone will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance.

Staff at the library will disinfect surfaces regularly and all returned material will be quarantined for 48 hours.

The library has been operating a curbside pickup service since Dec. 19 due to a winter spike in COVID-19 cases.

Staff has also been working on updating the library while its doors were closed, including a fresh coat of paint, new shelving in the children's area and improved organization.

Hours for the library have also been extended to allow more time for patrons to browse in the evening and on weekends.

The hours for the library are:

Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

