EASTON — They've got the chickens grilling over rows and rows of hot coals all day long at the Washington County Fair this week.
And for the Argyle Fire and Rescue, the chicken barbecue is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
"There will be 5,000 half chickens served," said Scott Baldwin, co-chair of the food committee.
The dinner, half of a barbecued chicken, a potato and rolls, is $10.
"We try to keep the price so families can afford to eat here," said Baldwin.
A completely volunteer event, the Washington County Fair Chicken Barbecue nets the fire department nearly a quarter of their annual budget.
"Other fire departments do bingo and other smaller events," he said. "It saves us from doing a lot of little things."
Even so, Baldwin said the planning for next year will begin in a couple months.
"It takes about eight to 10 months," Baldwin said.
"This is a well-oiled machine," said Baldwin. "A lot of us have been doing this for a lot of years."
For many years, the firefighters grilled the chickens out back behind the building at the fair, but now, after building an expansive area for grilling, they are inside the structure.
"We own the building and we have an all-new area set up so two people can grill 500 halves at one time," said Baldwin, adding that alleviating smoke from the grilling was important and they have installed systems to do that.
In addition to the chicken Barbecue dinners, the Argyle Fire and Rescue serves grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
Baldwin said there are about four non-profits serving food at the fair including the 4-H and Boy Scouts.
