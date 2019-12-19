Argyle crash victims remain hospitalized

The two Argyle Highway Department employees who were seriously hurt Tuesday when the truck they were in was hit by a car, killing their boss, remained hospitalized Thursday in fair condition.

Jason Rozelle, 43, and Nathan Henry, 32, remained at Albany Medical Center after being seriously hurt in the collision on Route 40.

Argyle Highway Superintendent Robert Humiston, 67, died during the crash.

The woman who police said lost control of her car, Samantha Humiston, 19, was listed in fair condition as of Wednesday, but her condition was not available Thursday.

Police said Ms. Humiston was headed north when she lost control on the snowy pavement near The Auction Barn restaurant. Her car hit a ditch, became airborne and slammed into the driver's side of the pickup truck Mr. Humiston was driving. (The Humistons are not directly related.)

A third passenger in the truck, Jason Jablonski, 38, suffered minor injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether any charges are warranted.

Humiston was the longtime highway superintendent in Argyle and was involved in many community activities.