Argyle crash investigation continues as victims remain hospitalized

Police believe Samantha Humiston was driving too fast for snowy conditions when she lost control of her northbound car. The Sheriff's Office is performing an accident reconstruction to try to determine Ms. Humiston's vehicle speed and route of travel in the moments before the collision.

The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 55 mph. Those driving north come out of a right-hand curve while heading downhill as they approach a straightaway that begins in front of the restaurant.

Ms. Humiston was returning home from work. Sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said there was no indication she fell asleep, was drowsy or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Capt. Tony LeClaire said she consented to giving a blood sample to be tested, and was cooperative with sheriff's officers.

LeClaire and Hardy said there was no initial indication that criminal charges were warranted.

For criminal charges to be viable in a vehicle collision, police generally must show a driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and/or acted with criminal negligence, recklessness or depraved indifference to human life. Driving too fast for wintry conditions would generally not rise to the level of criminal culpability, barring other violations or misconduct.