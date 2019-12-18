Argyle crash investigation continues as victims remain hospitalized

ARGYLE — Three of the four survivors of Tuesday's fatal crash on Route 40 remained hospitalized Wednesday as Washington County sheriff's officers worked to figure out what caused the horrific collision that killed Argyle's highway superintendent.
Robert Humiston, 67, of Argyle, died when a car careened off the highway and became airborne after hitting a ditch, slamming into the driver's side of the truck he was driving. Humiston was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men who were in his truck, Deputy Highway Superintendent Jason Rozelle, 43, and Highway Department employee Nathan Henry, 32, remained hospitalized Wednesday at Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.
Rozelle suffered 10 broken ribs and other broken bones, officials said.
A third occupant of the truck, Highway Department employee Jason Jablonski, 38, was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
The driver who police said lost control of her vehicle and hit Humiston's pickup truck, Samantha Humiston, 19, of Argyle, also remained at Albany Med as of Wednesday afternoon.
All three were listed in fair condition at Albany Med on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at an entrance to The Auction Barn restaurant, where Mr. Humiston and his co-workers had gone for coffee. His truck was stopped, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before pulling onto Route 40 when he was hit.
Police believe Samantha Humiston was driving too fast for snowy conditions when she lost control of her northbound car. The Sheriff's Office is performing an accident reconstruction to try to determine Ms. Humiston's vehicle speed and route of travel in the moments before the collision.
The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 55 mph. Those driving north come out of a right-hand curve while heading downhill as they approach a straightaway that begins in front of the restaurant.
Ms. Humiston was returning home from work. Sheriff's Senior Investigator Kristen Hardy said there was no indication she fell asleep, was drowsy or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
You have free articles remaining.
Sheriff's Capt. Tony LeClaire said she consented to giving a blood sample to be tested, and was cooperative with sheriff's officers.
LeClaire and Hardy said there was no initial indication that criminal charges were warranted.
For criminal charges to be viable in a vehicle collision, police generally must show a driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and/or acted with criminal negligence, recklessness or depraved indifference to human life. Driving too fast for wintry conditions would generally not rise to the level of criminal culpability, barring other violations or misconduct.
Humiston had been town highway superintendent for nearly 16 years, after a career in the local papermaking industry. Police said he and Ms. Humiston were not directly related.
Well-wishers recalled the amiable Mr. Humiston for his involvement with the community through the Highway Department, town Youth Commission, Argyle school board and Future Farmers of America.
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke called him a "pillar of the community."
"The town of Argyle mourns the loss of one of its finest — born and bred in this town, Bob Humiston. Healing prayers and condolences to his family, for all that called him friend, father, brother, husband, crew mate," Argyle resident Pam Casscles posted on Facebook. "Argyle will surely miss this giant of a man."
The crash devastated the Argyle Highway Department, not only claiming the life of its elected leader but knocking four of seven employees out of service.
The Washington County Department of Public Works and highway departments from neighboring towns helped to clear town roads Tuesday, and Henke said some retired members of the Highway Department have agreed to come back to work to help while the department is down its injured workers.
He said the department had several recent retirements, and the retirees will work part time, and have the advantage of knowing the town roads and snowplowing routes.
"Having the retired guys come back has been a godsend," Henke said. "We're making due. We're figuring it out."
Henke will serve as highway superintendent for the time being.
Calling hours for Humiston will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Argyle Methodist Church on Sheridan Street. A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at the church, and burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com