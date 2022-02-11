Argyle couple offers the 'treehouse experience' on Airbnb

ARGYLE — Lucas Mihuta didn’t have a treehouse growing up.

But he always wanted one.

“They’re outside the box,” Mihuta said. “There’s nothing cookie cutter ever about a treehouse.”

As a surprise, his wife, Kristin, booked them a night away at a treehouse in Vermont. The man who ran it inspired the Mihutas to build their own arboreal abode.

On the drive home, Lucas Mihuta figured out a way to finally get the treehouse he always wanted as kid.

“He was saying that people would come and they’d drive great distances, and they weren’t coming for the town, they were coming for the treehouse experience,” Mihuta said. “That’s how it started. I sketched this layout on a piece of paper.”

Mihuta climbed the 67 steps to his timber tavern Friday, which has been offered as a rental on Airbnb since October 2020 under the title, “Out On A Limb — A Magical Treehouse Experience.”

At the top of the stairs sits a treehouse, just big enough — or small enough — for two. A perfect, quiet, little home nestled in the trees.

Inside, a brown leather couch faces a window, where visitors can watch squirrels, birds and raccoons frolic. A pillow on the couch is embroidered with the words, “Get Lost.”

Last year, a nursing raccoon often sat at the bird feeder eating $120 worth of birdseed every month, Mihuta said.

“The guests love her,” he said. “She would just sit there and eat birdseed. They’d sit on the couch and watch her. Some of our guests, I think they’ve never seen a squirrel.”

Wallpaper ordered from England lines the wall that stretches from downstairs to the upstairs bedroom. Both floors boast wide-plank pine floors. The barn wood came from a barn that was torn down in Rupert, Vermont. The place is heated and has a bathroom with a glass shower.

“We wanted nothing that was engineered,” he said. “We didn’t want plywood kind of stuff. Everything we tried to source is real wood.”

The treehouse sits on a corner of his property, and he can see his own green-roofed home from the deck.

“We wanted seclusion, we wanted privacy and we wanted the right trees,” said Mihuta.

Two large oak trees support the majority of the structure along with concrete piers to stabilize.

“You need large trees. You need healthy trees. They need to be the right species of tree, and they need to be situated such that you could put a treehouse in there,” said Mihuta, who works as a lawyer in Albany. His wife is a nurse.

The two of them built the treehouse by themselves — everything except the electricity, plumbing and the metal roof. Kristin stained all the shingles herself.

The place rents for $250-$300 per night with a two-night minimum.

The October 2020 opening was somewhat challenging due to the pandemic. But it turned out to be just what folks from New York City, Long Island and Boston were looking for to escape the close quarters of city life.

“People wanted that in a pandemic,” Mihuta said. “This gave them a place to go where they could still be away but not have safety concerns.”

The outdoor hot tub is a major draw.

“Our bookings have been pretty solid,” he said. “I think the hot tub is a large part of it.”

The treehouse has received glowing reviews on Airbnb, including one reviewer who wrote, “If you’re looking to decompress, relax and reconnect, this is the place. The location is magical and inviting. Whether you’re sipping coffee on the cozy couch or having a glass of wine in the hot tub, you’re sure to enjoy yourself.”

Now the Mihutas are purchasing a property in Salem to build another hardwood hotel able to accommodate a small family. The new treehouse will be entirely built in the trees on a 5-acre parcel of land.

“There’ll be one main treehouse and two bunkhouses and rope bridges, so the full kid treehouse experience,” Mihuta said.

He’s hoping the new place will be ready to rent in November.

“It taps into your inner child,” he said with a huge smile. “Just being in a tree, being a kid.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.