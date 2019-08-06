{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Argyle Central School will hold a public hearing on the school’s District Level Safety Plan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the school library, according to a news release.

The state Office of the Comptroller recently released an audit examining the plans which included Argyle and found schools are not doing enough to prepare for emergency situations like school shootings.

The audit period was for the 2017-18 school year, and Superintendent Michael Healey said the district has updated its policy to meet all requirements for the upcoming school year.

The regular school board meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

