The Vermont man who was injured in an accident with a piece of farming equipment Wednesday was in improved condition Friday at Albany Medical Center.
Jacob Guimonds, 20, of Bomoseen, Vermont, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the incident Wednesday morning at a home in Argyle. His condition was not immediately available.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said forks installed on the front end of a Skid Steer fell on his torso as he was holding onto them.
Guimonds posted on Facebook on Thursday that he was recovering and is "moving again."
