{{featured_button_text}}

The Vermont man who was injured in an accident with a piece of farming equipment Wednesday was in improved condition Friday at Albany Medical Center.

Jacob Guimonds, 20, of Bomoseen, Vermont, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the incident Wednesday morning at a home in Argyle. His condition was not immediately available.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said forks installed on the front end of a Skid Steer fell on his torso as he was holding onto them.

Guimonds posted on Facebook on Thursday that he was recovering and is "moving again."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments