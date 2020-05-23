Area's Civil War soldiers came home in 1865 to seek a 'peaceful sweetness'

There was rejoicing in Glens Falls in June 1865 when peace had finally come and members of the 118th returned home.

“Now that the Civil War is over, let us welcome them to our hearths and firesides, remembering the while that the courage and self-sacrifice, and that of their noble comrades, we are indebted for the restoration of peace and the blessings of a nation indivisible,” the Republican editorialized.

Still fresh on the soldiers’ minds when they got back home and reunited with family and friends, no doubt, was the fall of the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, on April 3, 1865, a defining moment that the war was coming to a close.

The 118th was the first federally organized unit to enter Richmond.

By that time, they had seen action at Suffolk and South Anna in 1863 and at Coal Harbor, Fort Harrison, Bermuda, Swift Creek, Petersburg, Fair Oaks, Drury’s Bluff and Crator in 1864.

Ceremonies and memorabilia were of little solace after 33 months of war.