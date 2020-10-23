Area roadways to be repaved next year

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the state will release $357 million for a series of repaving projects across the state, including several in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.
The projects will incorporate “environmentally conscious” construction techniques that will allow the road repairs to be made with less carbon emissions.
"New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources," Cuomo said in a statement.
Instead of pouring traditional asphalt, the state will use warm-mix asphalt and cold-in-place asphalt recycling, which reuses previously ground-up roadway and can be applied at significantly lower temperatures, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Construction is scheduled to begin next spring.
The following area roads will be resurfaced:
Warren County
- Route 9L from Route 254 to Sunnyside Road in Queensbury and from Clements Road to Pilot Knob Road at a cost of $3.7 million.
- Route 8 from Spuytenduivel Creek in Horicon to Route 9N in Hague at a cost of $2.9 million.
Washington County
- Route 149 from the Warren County line to Route 4 in Fort Ann, and from Route 4 in Kingsbury to Route 40 in Hartford at a cost of $5 million.
- Route 313 from Route 2 in Cambridge to Eagleville Road in Jackson at a cost of $1 million.
- Route 4 from the Saratoga County line to the village of Fort Edward line at a cost of $3.1 million.
Saratoga County
- Route 32 from Route 4 in Stillwater to the village of Victory line at a cost of $4.3 million.
- Route 423 from Route 32 to Route 9P in Stillwater at a cost of $1.4 million.
- Route 29 from Bryant Bridge Road in Saratoga to the village of Schuylerville line at a cost of $2.3 million.
Essex County
- Route 74 from Pyramid Road in Schroon to Route 9 at a cost of $1.3 million.
- Route 86 from Outlook Lane in Wilmington to Danielle Road in Jay at a cost of $941,000.
- Route 9N from Gulf Brook in Keene to Upper Jay-Trumbulls Corners Road in Jay at a cost of $1.3 million.
- Route 9N from the Warren County line to the Ticonderoga monument at a cost of $1.1 million.
- Route 73 in Keene Valley from Alan Washbond Road to Airport Road at a cost of $291,000.
Hamilton County
Route 28 from Sawmill Road in Indian Lake to the Warren County line at a cost of $3.3 million.
