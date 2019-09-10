{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls Sept. 11 ceremony

The Glens Falls Fire Department holds a memorial service Sept. 11, 2018 in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The annual commemoration will be held at 9 a.m. at the Ridge Street station. Fire Department Chaplain Patti Girard will lead in some brief remarks.

The region will mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with ceremonies Wednesday.

  • GLENS FALLS: The Glens Falls Fire Department will hold its annual commemoration at 9 a.m. at the Ridge Street station. Fire Department Chaplain Patti Girard will lead in brief remarks. In addition, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. at the YMCA at 600 Glen St.
  • WARRENSBURG: The Warrensburg Fire Department, along with other departments, will hold its remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. at the bandstand. There will be tribute videos, and speeches from people such as Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury. 
  • SARATOGA SPRINGS: Saratoga Springs will hold a ceremony at its Tempered by Memory sculpture at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Meg Kelly will host the event, which begins with a welcome from Raymond O’Conor, author and CEO of Saratoga National Bank. The keynote speaker is Patrick Kauth. He is the son of Don Kauth, who died at 51 while employed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on the 85th floor of the South Tower.

