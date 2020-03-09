Area nursing homes ask sick people to stay away

Nursing homes are trying to walk a fine line this week between banning visitors and keeping out the new coronavirus.
After the staggering death toll at a nursing home near Seattle, where the COVID-19 virus has killed at least 13 residents and sickened dozens, local nursing homes have not shut their doors.
But they are asking that anyone who has any symptoms of respiratory illness, even a cold, to stay home.
All of the Centers nursing homes are “strongly informing” visitors to visit by phone if they’re sick, said Centers spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.
Those who come in are quizzed on their health at the receptionist desk.
“All visitors at each Centers Health Care nursing and health care facility are having to stop at the receptionist desk where they normally sign in and then complete a questionnaire before visiting loved ones. The questionnaire pertains to anything that may relate to possible areas that could raise a red flag of the virus,” he said.
If any “red flags” emerge, the facility’s director of nursing or other administrators will meet with the visitor. They make the tough call on whether the person can come in.
“The company wants to reiterate that the safety of their residents and staff have always been first and foremost the number one priority, especially during times of this virus,” Jacomowitz said.
As of Monday afternoon, no one has had to be turned away.
At Fort Hudson, visitors were allowed into the nursing home until Monday with the “general advisement” to stay home if ill.
But once the COVID-19 virus reached this area, that changed.
“Effective immediately, no visitation is allowed for individuals who are ill or showing any symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, other respiratory symptoms, nasal congestion, sore throat, diarrhea or nausea,” the center announced late Monday morning.
“Infections like flu and novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are especially dangerous to the residents and can be avoided.”
The center last week activated its disaster response planning task force for the new virus. For now, the task force is coordinating the information flow and managing inventory of select items that could be essential in fighting the virus.
Glens Falls Hospital is also reining in visitors.
“In order to protect our patients, health care workers and the public, the hospital is strictly enforcing our already established visitation policy,” the hospital announced Sunday.
Visitors will be turned away if they have a sore throat, fever, headache, muscle aches, congestion or a cough.
While people could obviously skirt the rules at the nursing homes and the hospital by not reporting their symptoms, health officials begged them to be responsible.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and recognize that visiting your friends and family while in the hospital is a priority,” Glens Falls Hospital said in a news release. “Thank you for your cooperation.”
