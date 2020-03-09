Area nursing homes ask sick people to stay away

Nursing homes are trying to walk a fine line this week between banning visitors and keeping out the new coronavirus.

After the staggering death toll at a nursing home near Seattle, where the COVID-19 virus has killed at least 13 residents and sickened dozens, local nursing homes have not shut their doors.

But they are asking that anyone who has any symptoms of respiratory illness, even a cold, to stay home.

All of the Centers nursing homes are “strongly informing” visitors to visit by phone if they’re sick, said Centers spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.

Those who come in are quizzed on their health at the receptionist desk.

“All visitors at each Centers Health Care nursing and health care facility are having to stop at the receptionist desk where they normally sign in and then complete a questionnaire before visiting loved ones. The questionnaire pertains to anything that may relate to possible areas that could raise a red flag of the virus,” he said.

If any “red flags” emerge, the facility’s director of nursing or other administrators will meet with the visitor. They make the tough call on whether the person can come in.