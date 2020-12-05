Area lawmakers celebrate road salt law

SARANAC LAKE — State legislators gathered amid light snowfall in Berkeley Green on Friday to take a victory lap on a road salt reduction bill they sponsored, which the governor signed Wednesday night.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, retiring state Sen. Betty Little and outgoing Assemblyman Dan Stec — elected a month ago to take Little’s Senate seat — sponsored the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law this week.

It will create an Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force that Jones said will begin meeting in early 2021 to research and recommend alternatives to the road salt currently corrupting wells and natural waters.

“We’ve known for years and years and decades now the corrosive effects that salt has on our environment,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake. “We of course want to keep our roadways safe, and we will, but we need to do something to reduce salt and the effects that it has on our waterways and our residents.”

Little, R-Queensbury, said this change will require compromise. She said some people want roads clean of ice and others want water clean of salt. Every solution brings its own problems.